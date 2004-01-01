Söktermer

Reusable, pediatric/small adult SpO₂ glove sensor M1192A / 989803205871

The reusable Philips glove finger SpO₂ sensor is specifically designed for small fingers, and fits pediatric and small adult patients weighing 15-50 kg (33-110 lbs). Its durable, silicone form is manufactured without latex. It comes with a comprehensive warranty.* *Check with your local sales representative for the warranty details in your area.

Reduces signal interference

Designed for FAST-SpO₂

Our pulse oximetry sensors are designed specifically for Philips proprietary FAST-SpO₂ (Fourier Artifact Suppression Technology) algorithm. Together, they reduce effects from patient movement, electronic interference, ambient light and low perfusion.

Rigorously tested

Durable and validated

All our SpO₂ sensors undergo demanding testing to make sure they meet Philips standards.

Product type
  • Sensor
CE certified
  • Yes
Package weight
  • 0.045 kg
Packaging unit
  • 1 sensor
Sterile or non-sterile
  • Non-Sterile
Shelf life
  • None
Replaces product
  • 989803103231 (M1192a)
SpO2 Sensor
SpO2 Sensor
Patient Application
  • Child
Application Site
  • Finger
Adapter Cable Compatibility
  • M1941A
Recommended Patient Weight
  • 15 - 50 kg (33 - 110 lbs)
Cable Length
  • 1.5 m (4.9')
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • M1020A, M1020B, M1350B, M1350C, M2600A, M2703A, M2705A, M3000A, M3001A, M3002A, M3535A, M3536A, M3536M, M4735A, M8102A, M8105A, M8105AT, M8105AS
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
  • Multi-Patient Use
Product type
  • Sensor
CE certified
  • Yes
Replaces product
  • 989803103231 (M1192a)
