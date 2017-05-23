The highly flexible Allura Xper FD20 X-ray system brings advanced interventions to your angio suite. Use cutting edge image quality, efficiency, and clinical performance to enhance the full spectrum of interventional radiology procedures.
This X-ray system brings together images and information from a variety of imaging modalities, including CT, MR, ultrasound and others, in your work area to support informed decision making.
Xper Settings to streamline procedures
The integrated workflow, intuitive user interface, and personalized settings make it easy for a variety of different users to work with the Allura Xper FD20 system. Each user can personalize their settings for each type of procedure and system movement. And control it all from the tableside. This simplifies complex positioning movements during a variety of interventional radiology procedures.
XperCT for CT-like imaging in the lab
XperCT provides CT-like imaging in the interventional lab that enables clinicians to assess soft tissue, bone structure and other body structures before, during or after an interventional procedure.
Dynamic 3D Roadmap shows advance of devices in real-time
Philips Dynamic 3D Roadmap provides live 3D image guidance for navigating vascular structures anywhere in the body. It overlays real-time 2D fluoroscopy images with a 3D reconstruction of the vessel tree, so you can follow the advance of guide wires, catheters, and coils in real-time. Using pre-acquired images to create the 3D roadmap can reduce X-ray dose and contrast medium usage during the procedure.
Flat Detector Technology with 2k imaging resolution
The 2k Flat Detector captures information at a resolution four times greater than conventional X-ray systems to support confident decision making. It delivers sharp, crisp visualization of small details and objects during vascular interventions.
XperGuide provides live 3D needle guidance
XperGuide offers live 3D image needle guidance to support percutaneous needle procedures in the interventional lab. It overlays live fluoroscopy and 3D soft tissue imaging data to provide live feedback on the needle path and target.
