The EPIQ CVx is a dedicated cardiac ultrasound solution which brings significant advancements in functionality. This helps you deliver better care through higher processing power, exceptional imaging with more clarity & sharpness, improved exam efficiencies, complemented by the proven, robust quantification capabilities of TOMTEC.
Transthoracic echo like you’ve never seen before
Automation for robust, proven reproducible cardiac quantification in both 2D and 3D
Photorealistic echo imaging with adjustable light source
A user interface designed for cardiology
Real time image alignment
Designed for pediatrics
Exceptional image quality
Ultrasound Left Atrial Appendage solution
|Width
|
|Height
|
|Depth
|
|Weight
|
|Monitor size
|
|Degrees of movement
|
|Height adjustment
|
|Width
|
|Height
|
|Monitor size
|
|Degrees of movement
|
|Width
|
|Height
|
|Depth
|
|Weight
|
|Monitor size
|
|Degrees of movement
|
|Height adjustment
|
The EPIQ 5 is the new direction for premium ultrasound, featuring an uncompromised level of clinical performance to meet the challenges of today’s most demanding women’s health care, vascular, general imaging and cardiology practices.
The Epiq 7 features an uncompromised level of clinical performance to meet the challenges of today’s most demanding obstetrical, gynecological, cardiology, general imaging practices.
