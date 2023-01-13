Based on its new, revolutionary fully sealed BlueSeal magnet, Ingenia Ambition X/S Circular Edition lets you experience more productive¹ helium-free MR operations. The Ingenia Ambition X/S Circular Edition delivers superb image quality even for challenging patients, and performs MRI exams up to 50% faster² with Compressed SENSE accelerations for all anatomies, in both 2D- and 3D scanning. Fast overall exam-time is achieved by simplifying patient handling at the bore with the touchless guided patient setup. Furthermore, the Ingenia Ambition X/S Circular Edition offers an immersive audio-visual experience to help calm patients and guide them through MR exams.
Ingenia Ambition 1.5T Circular Edition is available as X and S configuration.
Philips BlueSeal uses a new micro-cooling technology which requires only a negligible amount (less than 0.5% of today’s volume¹) of liquid helium for cooling. This fraction of the usual amount of liquid helium is placed in the magnet during manufacturing and then fully sealed. As a result, no liquid helium can escape⁶, either suddenly during a loss of field or gradually.
BlueSeal magnet does not need a vent pipe, significantly reducing construction costs. Philips BlueSeal is also around 900 kg lighter than its predecessor¹, a decrease in weight that can potentially facilitate easier siting, reduce floor adaptations and further lower construction costs.
Relying on unique digital controllers and 24/7 e-Alerts connectivity³, Philips BlueSeal qualifies as the first magnet driven by adaptive intelligence to support a set of unique service functionalities called EasySwitch. EasySwitch solutions aim to minimize unexpected downtime in case of MR operational issues.
Due to the design of the BlueSeal magnet there is a negligible energy transfer from gradient coil to the magnet. This allows to maintain perfect B0 stability overtime which is especially beneficial for B0 sensitive acquisitions like cardiac bTFE sequences.
Increase productivity with Smart Workflow
Allow your staff to focus less on technology, and fully engage with patients. By reducing and simplifying the number of steps needed for patient preparation, even new operators who have never worked with the scanner can proceed with confidence. Smart Workflow guides and coaches where required and automates where possible achieving high productivity while enabling your staff to focus on patients.
MR Workspace is the new MR Philips console designed to support efficiency and staff satisfaction in the control room through integrated AI assistance¹², task guidance, and automation. MR Workspace helps technologists, regardless of experience, to manage their workload and keep the daily schedule under control while maintaining focus on the patient. It provides guided and automated workflow and includes step-by-step coaching towards AV analysis. 80% of examination planning is fully automated and results are sent to PACS in 30% less time¹¹.
Philips SmartSpeed delivers image quality and speed without compromise via award-winning AI technology⁸ and a state-of-the-art Compressed SENSE speed engine. It increases imaging speed by up to a factor of 3⁹, provides up to 65% greater resolution⁹ to deliver outstanding image quality, and is compatible with 97% of clinical protocols¹⁰. It covers motion imaging, imaging near implants, free-breathing imaging and diffusion-weighted imaging to address the needs of a broad range of patients in various conditions.
Compressed SENSE accelerates 2D- and 3D scans by up to 50% with virtually equivalent image quality². As a result, Ingenia Ambition does not only accelerates sequences, but the entire patient exam. You can now consider adding patient slots to your daily schedule.
Designed to offer a relaxing sensory experience, Ambient Experience provides positive distractions for patients by incorporating dynamic lighting, projection and sound, contributing to a positive, engaging environment to benefit quality of care. From the moment a patient is moved into the scanner, through completion of the scan, the In-Bore Connect solution can help patients to relax, follow directions and minimize motion.
Take advantage of remote serviceability, AI¹²-enabled predictive maintenance, frequent system updates, perpetual coil replacement, and tailored financing to help improve uptime and manage your total cost of ownership for the life of your system.
The Philips Circular Edition portfolio offers high-quality refurbished medical imaging systems at attractive prices. Circular Edition systems are on average 25% lower in price* compared to similar new Philips systems, without compromising on quality and performance. Our factory refurbishment process ensures that Circular Edition systems look and perform like new. With the same warranty, support and training as any new Philips system, as well as a reduced carbon footprint, they are a sustainable solution that is as good as new.
BlueSeal magnet does not need a vent pipe, significantly reducing construction costs. Philips BlueSeal is also around 900 kg lighter than its predecessor¹, a decrease in weight that can potentially facilitate easier siting, reduce floor adaptations and further lower construction costs.
Relying on unique digital controllers and 24/7 e-Alerts connectivity³, Philips BlueSeal qualifies as the first magnet driven by adaptive intelligence to support a set of unique service functionalities called EasySwitch. EasySwitch solutions aim to minimize unexpected downtime in case of MR operational issues.
Due to the design of the BlueSeal magnet there is a negligible energy transfer from gradient coil to the magnet. This allows to maintain perfect B0 stability overtime which is especially beneficial for B0 sensitive acquisitions like cardiac bTFE sequences.
Increase productivity with Smart Workflow
Allow your staff to focus less on technology, and fully engage with patients. By reducing and simplifying the number of steps needed for patient preparation, even new operators who have never worked with the scanner can proceed with confidence. Smart Workflow guides and coaches where required and automates where possible achieving high productivity while enabling your staff to focus on patients.
MR Workspace is the new MR Philips console designed to support efficiency and staff satisfaction in the control room through integrated AI assistance¹², task guidance, and automation. MR Workspace helps technologists, regardless of experience, to manage their workload and keep the daily schedule under control while maintaining focus on the patient. It provides guided and automated workflow and includes step-by-step coaching towards AV analysis. 80% of examination planning is fully automated and results are sent to PACS in 30% less time¹¹.
Philips SmartSpeed delivers image quality and speed without compromise via award-winning AI technology⁸ and a state-of-the-art Compressed SENSE speed engine. It increases imaging speed by up to a factor of 3⁹, provides up to 65% greater resolution⁹ to deliver outstanding image quality, and is compatible with 97% of clinical protocols¹⁰. It covers motion imaging, imaging near implants, free-breathing imaging and diffusion-weighted imaging to address the needs of a broad range of patients in various conditions.
Compressed SENSE accelerates 2D- and 3D scans by up to 50% with virtually equivalent image quality². As a result, Ingenia Ambition does not only accelerates sequences, but the entire patient exam. You can now consider adding patient slots to your daily schedule.
Designed to offer a relaxing sensory experience, Ambient Experience provides positive distractions for patients by incorporating dynamic lighting, projection and sound, contributing to a positive, engaging environment to benefit quality of care. From the moment a patient is moved into the scanner, through completion of the scan, the In-Bore Connect solution can help patients to relax, follow directions and minimize motion.
Take advantage of remote serviceability, AI¹²-enabled predictive maintenance, frequent system updates, perpetual coil replacement, and tailored financing to help improve uptime and manage your total cost of ownership for the life of your system.
The Philips Circular Edition portfolio offers high-quality refurbished medical imaging systems at attractive prices. Circular Edition systems are on average 25% lower in price* compared to similar new Philips systems, without compromising on quality and performance. Our factory refurbishment process ensures that Circular Edition systems look and perform like new. With the same warranty, support and training as any new Philips system, as well as a reduced carbon footprint, they are a sustainable solution that is as good as new.
2. Compared to Philips scans without Compressed SENSE.
3. Requires remote connectivity.
4. Only for use with MR Safe or MR Conditional Implants by strictly following the Instructions for Use.
5. Compared to the average of the other 5 Philips Ingenia MR scanners without Ambient Experience and In-Bore Connect. Results from case studies are not predictive of results in other cases. Results in other cases may vary.
6. Even in the rare case of the magnet becoming unsealed, the negligible amount of helium escaping would not materially affect the oxygen in the room.
8. Adaptive-C-SENSE technology used by SmartSpeed won the Fast MRI Challenge hosted by Facebook and New York Langone Health in 2019
9. Compared to Philips SENSE
10. On average, measured across a sample of sited from Philips MR Installed Base
11. Compared to a workstation
12. According to the definition of AI from the EU High-Level Expert Group
* Average cost savings compared to the purchase price of a similar new Philips system. Pricing depends on modality, product type, configuration, and other factors.
