SMART Pads III have been streamlined for fast deployment. The time-consuming steps of removing the pads packaging during the initial stages of the response can be eliminated. Also, they can be used on both adults and children (with optional Infant/Child Key) so there's no time wasted changing pad sets. Off-set tabs enable a peel-and-place workflow that is easier and faster to use. When used with a Philips FR3 carry case equipped with a Pads Sentry, SMART Pads III can be pre connected and they will be tested during FR3's routine self-tests. The multifunction SMART Pads III connector is compatible with HeartStart manual defibrillators, and can be used for ECG monitoring, external pacing, and synchronized cardioversion as well as defibrillation.
Product may not be available in all geographies, please check with your Philips representative for complete portfolio availability.
