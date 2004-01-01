Söktermer

FR3 battery Rechargeable

AED accessories

Find similar products

The rechargeable battery solution helps reduce cost-per-use and is intended for organizations that frequently use the FR3.

Contact

Specifikationer

Product details
Product details
Unit of Measure
  • 1/each
Rechargeable
  • Yes
Battery Life
  • 300 charge-discharge cycles
Recyclable
  • Yes
Capacity
  • 100 shocks/ 3.5 hours monitoring time - typical
Use with Philips Equipment
  • FR3 861388, 861389
Use with Philips Supplies
  • 861394
Sealed
  • Yes
Water Resistant
  • Yes
Battery Power
  • 10.8 V
Package Weight
  • 0.23 kg
Minimum Shelf Life
  • 4 months from full charge to needing recharge - minimum
CE Certified
  • Yes
Battery Insertion Test
  • Yes/ User initiated test
Battery Pack Standby Life
  • 3 years minimum
Product details
Product details
Unit of Measure
  • 1/each
Rechargeable
  • Yes
See all specifications
Product details
Product details
Unit of Measure
  • 1/each
Rechargeable
  • Yes
Battery Life
  • 300 charge-discharge cycles
Recyclable
  • Yes
Capacity
  • 100 shocks/ 3.5 hours monitoring time - typical
Use with Philips Equipment
  • FR3 861388, 861389
Use with Philips Supplies
  • 861394
Sealed
  • Yes
Water Resistant
  • Yes
Battery Power
  • 10.8 V
Package Weight
  • 0.23 kg
Minimum Shelf Life
  • 4 months from full charge to needing recharge - minimum
CE Certified
  • Yes
Battery Insertion Test
  • Yes/ User initiated test
Battery Pack Standby Life
  • 3 years minimum
  • Product may not be available in all geographies, please check with your Philips representative for complete portfolio availability.

Genom att klicka på länken kommer du att lämna den officiella Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips") webbplats. Alla länkar till tredje parts webbplatser som kan visas på denna webbplats tillhandahålls endast för din bekvämlighet och representerar inte på något sätt någon anknytning till eller stöd för informationen som tillhandahålls på dessa länkade webbplatser. Philips lämnar inga utfästelser eller garantier av något slag med avseende på tredje parts webbplatser eller informationen däri.

I understand

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue

You are about to visit the Philips USA website.

I understand

Genom att klicka på länken kommer du att lämna den officiella Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips") webbplats. Alla länkar till tredje parts webbplatser som kan visas på denna webbplats tillhandahålls endast för din bekvämlighet och representerar inte på något sätt någon anknytning till eller stöd för informationen som tillhandahålls på dessa länkade webbplatser. Philips lämnar inga utfästelser eller garantier av något slag med avseende på tredje parts webbplatser eller informationen däri.

I understand

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue

You are about to visit the Philips USA website.

I understand
© Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2023. Alla rättigheter förbehålles.

Vår webbplats visas bäst i senaste versionen av Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome eller Firefox.