SureSigns Premium Rollstand

Mounting and stands

The SureSigns Premium Rollstand includes an easy-to-clean molded basket that can swivel for easy positioning in tight spaces. Dedicated sections for bar code scanner, cleaning wipes, NBP cuffs, extra disposable temperature covers and an SpO₂ sensor.

Specifikationer

  • Product may not be available in all geographies, please check with your Philips representative for complete portfolio availability.

