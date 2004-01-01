Söktermer

FlexTEMP System, Jacket

MR Patient Care

Find similar products

Sterile. Single patient use. The Flex Temp Jacket is designed for use with the FlexTEMP II Sensor. The FlexTEMP Jacket must be used with the FlexTEMP II Sensor while measuring body temperature (esophageal or rectal). This jacket can also be used when obtaining surface (axillary) temperature.

Contact

Specifikationer

Product details
Product details
Unit of Measure
  • Box of 10
Disposable or reusable
  • Single Use
Patient Application
  • Adult, Pediatric, Infant, Neonatal
Use with Philips Equipment
  • 866185 (Expression MR400)
Sterile or Non-Sterile
  • Yes
Latex-free
  • Yes
Package Weight
  • 0.2273 kg w/ box
CE Certified
  • Yes
Product details
Product details
Unit of Measure
  • Box of 10
Disposable or reusable
  • Single Use
See all specifications
Product details
Product details
Unit of Measure
  • Box of 10
Disposable or reusable
  • Single Use
Patient Application
  • Adult, Pediatric, Infant, Neonatal
Use with Philips Equipment
  • 866185 (Expression MR400)
Sterile or Non-Sterile
  • Yes
Latex-free
  • Yes
Package Weight
  • 0.2273 kg w/ box
CE Certified
  • Yes
  • Product may not be available in all geographies, please check with your Philips representative for complete portfolio availability.

Genom att klicka på länken kommer du att lämna den officiella Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips") webbplats. Alla länkar till tredje parts webbplatser som kan visas på denna webbplats tillhandahålls endast för din bekvämlighet och representerar inte på något sätt någon anknytning till eller stöd för informationen som tillhandahålls på dessa länkade webbplatser. Philips lämnar inga utfästelser eller garantier av något slag med avseende på tredje parts webbplatser eller informationen däri.

I understand

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue

Genom att klicka på länken kommer du att lämna den officiella Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips") webbplats. Alla länkar till tredje parts webbplatser som kan visas på denna webbplats tillhandahålls endast för din bekvämlighet och representerar inte på något sätt någon anknytning till eller stöd för informationen som tillhandahålls på dessa länkade webbplatser. Philips lämnar inga utfästelser eller garantier av något slag med avseende på tredje parts webbplatser eller informationen däri.

I understand

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue
© Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2025. Alla rättigheter förbehålles.

Vår webbplats visas bäst i senaste versionen av Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome eller Firefox.