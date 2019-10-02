Söktermer

Wet gel electrode 50mm round

ECG accessories

Find similar products

Disposable, clear tape backing, wet gel electrode for monitoring ECG. 50mm (2") round. 30/pouch, 300/case

Contact

Documentation

Brochure (1)

Brochure

Brochure (1)

Brochure

See all documentation

Brochure (1)

Brochure

Specifikationer

Product details
Product details
Product Category
  • ECG
Gel-Type
  • Wet
Patient Application
  • Adult; Child
Material
  • Paper Tape
Product Type
  • Electrode
Electrode Shape
  • Round
Electrode Size
  • 50 mm (2") round
Electrode Connector Type
  • Snap, Grabber
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
  • Single-Patient Use
Sterile or Non-Sterile
  • Non-Sterile
Latex-free
  • Yes
Minimum Shelf Life
  • 18 months
Packaging Unit
  • 30 electrodes per pouch, 10 pouches per box
Use with non-Philips medical instruments
  • Yes
CE Certified
  • Yes
Product details
Product details
Product Category
  • ECG
Gel-Type
  • Wet
See all specifications
Product details
Product details
Product Category
  • ECG
Gel-Type
  • Wet
Patient Application
  • Adult; Child
Material
  • Paper Tape
Product Type
  • Electrode
Electrode Shape
  • Round
Electrode Size
  • 50 mm (2") round
Electrode Connector Type
  • Snap, Grabber
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
  • Single-Patient Use
Sterile or Non-Sterile
  • Non-Sterile
Latex-free
  • Yes
Minimum Shelf Life
  • 18 months
Packaging Unit
  • 30 electrodes per pouch, 10 pouches per box
Use with non-Philips medical instruments
  • Yes
CE Certified
  • Yes
  • Product may not be available in all geographies, please check with your Philips representative for complete portfolio availability.

Genom att klicka på länken kommer du att lämna den officiella Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips") webbplats. Alla länkar till tredje parts webbplatser som kan visas på denna webbplats tillhandahålls endast för din bekvämlighet och representerar inte på något sätt någon anknytning till eller stöd för informationen som tillhandahålls på dessa länkade webbplatser. Philips lämnar inga utfästelser eller garantier av något slag med avseende på tredje parts webbplatser eller informationen däri.

I understand

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue

Genom att klicka på länken kommer du att lämna den officiella Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips") webbplats. Alla länkar till tredje parts webbplatser som kan visas på denna webbplats tillhandahålls endast för din bekvämlighet och representerar inte på något sätt någon anknytning till eller stöd för informationen som tillhandahålls på dessa länkade webbplatser. Philips lämnar inga utfästelser eller garantier av något slag med avseende på tredje parts webbplatser eller informationen däri.

I understand

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue
© Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2025. Alla rättigheter förbehålles.

Vår webbplats visas bäst i senaste versionen av Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome eller Firefox.