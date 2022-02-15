Söktermer

dS MSK Coil S 1.5T

MR coil

SmartWorkflow for MSK applications is powered by the dS MSK S (dStream MSK Small) Breeze coil. It delivers efficient workflow and high throughput with excellent image quality through a lightweight coil design and ease of positioning for MSK and other applications. dS MSK S can be used alone or in combination with MSK M to scan a wide range of anatomies (shoulder, knee, wrist, foot, and ankle), from adult to pediatric. Moreover, system architecture allows dS MSK S coil to be used for MSK examinations while the dS NeuroSpine coils are still present, connected and actively decoupled or can be combined with dS NeuroSpine coil for performing HeadNeck examinations or imaging smaller organs like prostate in combination with posterior coil. Feet first exams for most MSK studies are supported with the dS MSK S coil.

Specifikationer

Specifications- dStream Coils
Specifications- dStream Coils
Coverage
  • 19 cm
Weight
  • 0.74 kg
Dimension (Length x Width x Height)
  • 39 cm * 21 cm * 3 cm
Main Applications
  • Knee, foot, ankle, long bones, wrist, shoulder, pediatric, neuro, vascular
Specifications- dStream Coils
Specifications- dStream Coils
Coverage
  • 19 cm
Weight
  • 0.74 kg
Specifications- dStream Coils
Specifications- dStream Coils
Coverage
  • 19 cm
Weight
  • 0.74 kg
Dimension (Length x Width x Height)
  • 39 cm * 21 cm * 3 cm
Main Applications
  • Knee, foot, ankle, long bones, wrist, shoulder, pediatric, neuro, vascular

