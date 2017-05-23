Secure plastic pull seal for attaching defibrillator case to wall mount or cabinet. Seal intended to deter theft and indicates tampering, yet is easy to “break away” for use during an emergency. Recommended for all customers purchasing wall mount brackets. 10 pack.
