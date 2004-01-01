Söktermer

Quick Reference Guide, HS1 German

The Quick Reference Card provides 1-2-3 instructions on a card which can be located in the lid of the HS1 carry case.

Product details
Product details
Product Dimensions
  • 7.0cm x 14.6cm
Disposable or reusable
  • Reuseable
Consists of
  • One Quick Reference Card
Patient Application
  • All
Use with Philips Equipment
  • HeartStart HS1
Sterile or Non-Sterile
  • Non sterile
Latex-free
  • Yes
Package Weight
  • 25 grams
