This battery is a disposable, lithium manganese dioxide, long-life battery that will typically last for four years with the defibrillator in standby mode.

Product details
Product details
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • No
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • M5066A, M5067A, M5068A, 861304
Product Category
  • Accessories
Product Type
  • Battery
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
  • Disposable
CE Certified
  • Yes
Package Weight
  • .700 kg
Packaging Unit
  • 1 battery
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
  • Yes
Minimum Shelf Life
  • Typically 5 years from date of manufacturing
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
  • Non-Sterile
Use with Other Supplies
  • N/A
Accessories Battery
Accessories Battery
Technology
  • Lithium
Life Time
  • 4 years
  • Product may not be available in all geographies, please check with your Philips representative for complete portfolio availability.

