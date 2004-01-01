Söktermer

Infant/Child Training Pads Cartridge

AED Training Materials

Find similar products

Infant/Child Training Pads Cartridges are available for training and demonstration purposes. These non-clinical Infant/Child pads, when installed in the HeartStart OnSite, suspend the defibrillator's ability to deliver a shock and activate its training mode, enabling the user to run any of eight emergency scenarios. The defibrillator's voice instructions include cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) coaching. A training pads cartridge can also be used on a manikin, with the aid of an Internal Manikin Adapter (M5088A) or an External Manikin Adapter (M5089A) or an Internal Manikin Adapter (M5088A).

Contact

Specifikationer

Product details
Product details
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • No
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • M5066A, M5067A, M5068A, M5085A, M5086A
Product Category
  • Defibrillation
Product Type
  • AED Training Materials
CE Certified
  • Yes
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
  • Multi-Patient Use
Package Weight
  • .680 kg
Packaging Unit
  • 1 = 1 cartridge
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
  • Yes
Minimum Shelf Life
  • None
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
  • Non-Sterile
Use with Other Supplies
  • N/A
Product details
Product details
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • No
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • M5066A, M5067A, M5068A, M5085A, M5086A
See all specifications
Product details
Product details
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • No
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • M5066A, M5067A, M5068A, M5085A, M5086A
Product Category
  • Defibrillation
Product Type
  • AED Training Materials
CE Certified
  • Yes
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
  • Multi-Patient Use
Package Weight
  • .680 kg
Packaging Unit
  • 1 = 1 cartridge
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
  • Yes
Minimum Shelf Life
  • None
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
  • Non-Sterile
Use with Other Supplies
  • N/A
  • Product may not be available in all geographies, please check with your Philips representative for complete portfolio availability.

Genom att klicka på länken kommer du att lämna den officiella Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips") webbplats. Alla länkar till tredje parts webbplatser som kan visas på denna webbplats tillhandahålls endast för din bekvämlighet och representerar inte på något sätt någon anknytning till eller stöd för informationen som tillhandahålls på dessa länkade webbplatser. Philips lämnar inga utfästelser eller garantier av något slag med avseende på tredje parts webbplatser eller informationen däri.

I understand

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue

Genom att klicka på länken kommer du att lämna den officiella Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips") webbplats. Alla länkar till tredje parts webbplatser som kan visas på denna webbplats tillhandahålls endast för din bekvämlighet och representerar inte på något sätt någon anknytning till eller stöd för informationen som tillhandahålls på dessa länkade webbplatser. Philips lämnar inga utfästelser eller garantier av något slag med avseende på tredje parts webbplatser eller informationen däri.

I understand

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue
© Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2025. Alla rättigheter förbehålles.

Vår webbplats visas bäst i senaste versionen av Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome eller Firefox.