Adult Training Pads Cartridge

Adult Training Pads Cartridges are available for training and demonstration purposes. These special non-clinical pads, when installed in the HeartStart HS1 Defibrillator, suspend the defibrillator's ability to deliver a shock and activate its training mode, enabling the user to run any of eight emergency scenarios. The defibrillator's voice instructions include cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) coaching. A training pads cartridge can also be used on a manikin, with the aid of an Internal Manikin Adapter (M5088A) or an External Manikin Adapter (M5089A) or an Internal Manikin Adapter (M5088A).

