4D FreeBreathing

MR clinical application

4D FreeBreathing allows you to obtain excellent image quality from multi-phase liver studies performed without breathholds. This application is motion robust through its built-in respiratory soft gating and compatibility with high precision external sensors, like VitalEye. As a result, 4D FreeBreathing delivers reliable results that can improve imaging¹. You can easily define variable timings for multiple phases to seamlessly fit 4D FreeBreathing into your current workflow.

  • 1. Compared to eTHRIVE in subjects unable to hold their breath.

