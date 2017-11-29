Söktermer
Amara View's innovative under-the-nose cushion is designed to prevent red marks, discomfort and irritation on the nose bridge. This tube-in-front, full face mask is also designed to allow users to wear glasses, read, or watch tv at bedtime. *This mask has a configuration that contains magnets that may interfere with certain implants or medical devices. Visit our Information Page to learn more about masks with magnets, including contraindications and warnings.
Genom att klicka på länken kommer du att lämna den officiella Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips") webbplats. Alla länkar till tredje parts webbplatser som kan visas på denna webbplats tillhandahålls endast för din bekvämlighet och representerar inte på något sätt någon anknytning till eller stöd för informationen som tillhandahålls på dessa länkade webbplatser. Philips lämnar inga utfästelser eller garantier av något slag med avseende på tredje parts webbplatser eller informationen däri.I understand
Wide field of view
Quick and convenient release
Easy to use
Innovative design for comfort
Quick and convenient release
Easy to use
Innovative design for comfort
DreamStation positive airway pressure (PAP) sleep therapy devices are designed to be as comfortable and easy to experience as sleep is intended to be. Connecting patients and care teams, DreamStation devices empower users to embrace their care with confidence, and enable care teams to practice efficient and effective patient management.
By giving patients greater insights into their therapy data and giving them tools like the ability to troubleshoot issues to common problems, DreamMapper can reduce the time your staff spends answering common questions giving you more time to manage those patients who may need extra attention.
