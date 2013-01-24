Startsida
eCareCompanion patient app Your patient’s gateway to care

eCareCompanion patient app

Your patient’s gateway to care

Features
Easy to use and intuitive

Easy to use and intuitive

eCareCompanion combines an icon-based user interface with a user-friendly navigation and provides a simple activity list for patients to follow. Audio/visual prompts help patients access information and remind them of health tasks.
Wireless connection

Wireless connection

The tablet connects securely and wirelessly over cellular networks. Vital sign devices connect to the tablet via secure bluetooth wireless standards.
Vital trends

Vital trends

Patients can see their health trends for the preceding one, seven and 28 days, making it possible to associate health behaviors with health trends.
Glucose meters compatibility

Glucose meters compatibility

eCareCompanion integrates with several glucose meters from different manufacturers, helping patients leverage the platform using the devices of their choice.
Technology-powered communication

Technology-powered communication

Using 2-way live video, clinicians can connect with and assess patients more accurately. This face-to-face interaction is designed to foster care plan compliance and help enhance diagnosis by providing immediate access to patient feedback. In addition, 2-way video is designed to build patient self-care skill.
Health assessments

Health assessments

Patients answer standard or customized assessments based on the organization’s care protocols. Health assessments may be created in the 14 of the most common patient languages in the United States.
Weight scale speaks English and Spanish

Weight scale speaks English and Spanish

The weight scale guides patients through the process to obtain an accurate weight reading, including what to do if the reading needs to be re-taken. These prompts are available in both English and Spanish.
Private and secure

Private and secure

eCareCompanion is cloud-based, meaning patient health information does not reside on the tablet, a 4-digit PIN log-in is required for access and the tablet runs in lock-down mode only, allowing it to only be used for designated telehealth purposes.

Empowering patients and expanding access with ease

eCareCompanion is an easy-to-use telehealth app that patients access on a secure tablet at home and use to share health information with their care team. With just a few simple taps of the screen, patients can enter in their vital information and submit it to their care team for review. They can also answer survey questions, respond to email messages, receive reminders about their care plan, and even have a video call with their provider.
  • ecc measurements
  • ecc calendar
  • ecc education
  • ecc trends
  • ecc survey
  • ecc videocall

    Platform features

    With the tap of the screen, patients launch eCareCompanion, enter their password, and easily begin providing vital information to caregivers in a private and secure manner. Patients answer survey questions and enter requested measurements to enable the care team’s assessment. They are reminded of pre-assigned health tasks, and can view their recent vital trends, helping them associate health behaviors with health trends. intervention.

    Measure vital signs at home

    et ecc vital signs
    number one icon

    Weight scale

    • No buttons to push
    • Weight information is announced (in English or Spanish) and is displayed in large numbers
    • Low to the ground for easy on-off access
    number two icon

    Wireless Glucose Meter Accessory (GMA)

    • Allows many patients to use their existing meters
    • Works with select meters from Bayer and Abbott
    number three icon

    Pulse Oximeter

    • Measures blood oxygen saturation level (SpO2) as well as pulse in beats per minute
    • Comfortable finger-clip sensor
    • Single button activation
    number four icon

    Blood Pressure/Pulse Unit Meter

    • Results are displayed as large numbers on LCD panel
    • Systolic and diastolic blood pressure in mmHg, as well as pulse in beats per minute
    • Cuffs available in adult standard and large sizes
    number five icon

    eCareCompanion Tablet

    • Integrates with wireless bluetooth devices
    • Supports manual entry
    • Embedded cellular or Wi-Fi
    • 2-way video
    • Symptom and health literacy assessments
    • Icon-based user interface

    The provider view

    ecare coordinator

    eCareCoordinator clinical dashboard


    Helping the care team prioritize and manage patients

    With eCareCoordinator clinical software, clinicians can remotely monitor patient vital signs and send short surveys about health status. The combination of objective data and subjective responses enables the clinician to make timely care decisions.

    More

    Connecting care in the
    cloud


    Our cloud-based HealthSuite digital platform collects, compiles and analyzes clinical and other data from multiple devices and sources. With HealthSuite, health systems, care providers and individuals have access to data-driven clinical insights on personal health, specific patient conditions and populations—supporting personalized, empowering care through collaboration across the health continuum. Learn more

    Home telehealth programs for population health management

    eiac related

    Complex care management
    eIAC program
     

    Re-imagined care delivery for the most complex patients in the care community.

     

    More

    ecac related

    Chronic disease management
    eCAC program


    Help reduce mortality, hospital admissions and costs for chronic patients in the community.¹

    More

    etrac related

    Readmission management
    eTrAC program

     

    Help reduce readmissions and costs of recently discharged patients while improving satisfaction and quality of life.²

    More

    fan graphic simplified 2nd

    Connected, patient-centered care

     

    See our full enterprise telehealth portfolio

      Addressing the cost and access to care through telehealth.

       

       

       

       

       

      Customized, patient-centric strategies and programs designed to help healthcare leaders achieve sustainable, market-leading results.

       

       

      Medical alert services with 24/7 on-call assistance that empower senior independence and support caregivers.

       

       

       

      Philips Respironics solutions enable effective sleep and respiratory management; support recovery and chronic care at home; and connect extended care teams.

       

      Resources

      eTrAC

      (748 KB)
      • 1. Bashshur RL, et al. The Empirical Foundations of Telemedicine Interventions for Chronic Disease Management. Telemed and e-Health. 2014 Sept; 20(9):769-800.
      • 2. Ryan Spaulding, PhD , Medicaid HCBS/FE Home Telehealth Pilot, Center for Telemedicine & Telehealth University of Kansas Medical Center November 30, 2010

