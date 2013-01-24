Söktermer
To learn more about Philips enterprise telehealth programs, please call us at 1-866-554-4776 or click below.
Request contact
We are always interested in engaging with you.
Let us know how we can help.
Genom att klicka på länken kommer du att lämna den officiella Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips") webbplats. Alla länkar till tredje parts webbplatser som kan visas på denna webbplats tillhandahålls endast för din bekvämlighet och representerar inte på något sätt någon anknytning till eller stöd för informationen som tillhandahålls på dessa länkade webbplatser. Philips lämnar inga utfästelser eller garantier av något slag med avseende på tredje parts webbplatser eller informationen däri.I understand
Patient participation and engagement
Patient participation and engagement
Patient participation and engagement
Behavioral science foundation¹
Behavioral science foundation¹
Behavioral science foundation¹
Clinical support and training
Clinical support and training
Clinical support and training
Patient education support
Patient education support
Patient education support
Technology-powered communication
Technology-powered communication
Technology-powered communication
Implementation services
Implementation services
Implementation services
Patient participation and engagement
Patient participation and engagement
Patient participation and engagement
Behavioral science foundation¹
Behavioral science foundation¹
Behavioral science foundation¹
Clinical support and training
Clinical support and training
Clinical support and training
Patient education support
Patient education support
Patient education support
Technology-powered communication
Technology-powered communication
Technology-powered communication
Implementation services
Implementation services
Implementation services
The eCAC program combines clinical software and in-home technology that improve outcomes by fostering behavioral change. Customized care plans allow clinicians to set thresholds on incoming vital signs and survey replies, and send educational content to help empower patients to self-care.
Compared to traditional care, telemonitoring:
Telehealth is critically important to serve this large rural geographic area and provide access to home care and hospice. We know having the telehealth nurse work daily with high-risk patients enables us to reduce the frequency of trips to the home.”
-Lisa Harvey-McPherson, RN, Vice President of
Continuum of Care, Eastern Maine Health System
Visa produkt
Visa produkt
Genom att klicka på länken kommer du att lämna den officiella Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips") webbplats. Alla länkar till tredje parts webbplatser som kan visas på denna webbplats tillhandahålls endast för din bekvämlighet och representerar inte på något sätt någon anknytning till eller stöd för informationen som tillhandahålls på dessa länkade webbplatser. Philips lämnar inga utfästelser eller garantier av något slag med avseende på tredje parts webbplatser eller informationen däri.I understand
Vår webbplats visas bäst i senaste versionen av Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome eller Firefox.