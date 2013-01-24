The Philips Respironics Trilogy 202 is both a volume-control & pressure-control ventilator for invasive and noninvasive ventilation. Versatile breath delivery and setup options provide greater continuity of care.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
The Trilogy 202 has the unique ability to compensate for leaks in both pressure and volume control modes. This allows the use of simpler passive circuits, which may save time and reduce costs. With one simple setting change, the Trilogy 202 supports either active or passive exhalation breathing circuits to accommodate changes in circuit preference.
Portable design
Portable design for intra-hospital transport
The Trilogy 202 allows freedom of movement. With a 3-hour internal battery and optional 3-hour detachable battery, you’ll have sufficient power for intra-hospital transports – with plenty of time for any delays or detours. It weighs only 5.6 kg and has an integrated carrying handle for convenient handling during intra-hospital transports.
Auto-Trak
Auto-Trak improves synchrony
The Auto-Trak algorithm improves patient-ventilator synchrony by adjusting to changing breathing patterns and dynamic leaks. The auto-adaptive triggering, cycling, and leak adjustments may help reduce the time clinicians spend adjusting thresholds and re-fitting masks.
Uniform settings
Uniform settings to support hospital to home transition
Besides sharing a common user interface, all home and hospital Trilogy ventilators offer identical ventilation modes and breathing circuit settings. Home-bound patients receive the same finely tuned ventilatory support they received in the hospital. Stored data can be downloaded for review and evaluated to identify trends.
Leak compensated volume modes
Leak compensated volume modes to improve consistency
Trilogy 202 offers all the conventional volume-control modes: AC, SIMV (with or without PS), and CV. The Trilogy 202 is designed to compensate for leaks in a volume control mode. This means consistent tidal volume delivery even during noninvasive or when cuff leaks are present.
*Internal battery life 3 hours under normal conditions with optional 3 hour detachable battery; respiratory battery use - run-time test conditions for Trilogy: S/T mode, IPAP 15 cm H20, EPAP 5 cm H20, BPM 12, inspiratory time 0.8 s, passive, compliance 20, resistance 20.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.