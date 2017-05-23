Söktermer

The Defibrillator Cabinet, constructed of heavy gauge steel and tempered glass, protects your defibrillator from theft and the elements. Equipped with an audible alarm and flashing lights (powered by two 9-volt alkaline batteries), the Cabinet attracts attention to mobilize assistance during a cardiac emergency or deter theft. Opening the Cabinet's door activates the audible alarm and lights. For locations where a siren is inappropriate, the audible alarm can be disabled. In buildings with a central security system, your facilities people, or alarm company, can connect the cabinet alarm to your system for a more coordinated response to a cardiac emergency. The alarm can also be connected to a programmable auto-dialer. The Cabinet is available in two styles: a wall surface mounted Cabinet, for easy installation without cutting into walls, and a semi-recessed model, that is inserted into a wall cut-out, for a less obtrusive look. The semi-recessed model is appropriate where Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA

Specifikationer

Product details
Product details
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • M5066A, M3860A, M3861A, M3840A, M3841A, 861388, 861389
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • No
Product Category
  • Defibrillation
Product Type
  • Accessories
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
  • Reusable
CE Certified
  • Yes
Package Weight
  • 13.500kg
Packaging Unit
  • 1 unit
Minimum Shelf Life
  • None
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
  • Non-Sterile
  • Product may not be available in all geographies, please check with your Philips representative for complete portfolio availability.

