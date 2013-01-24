Mini Orthodontic Soother

Söktermer
Developed for tiny babies, this small soother fits newborns perfectly. Its plastic/silicone construction, lightweight shield, and security ring handle make it the logical choice for newborns and babies to 2 months.
Request contact
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
Designed for the youngest
Tiny, lightweight, and strong
Medical grade silicone
Orthodontic teat
|Country of origin
|
|What is included
|
|Features
|
|Development stages
|
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand