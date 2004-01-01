Söktermer

EPIQ7 L15-7io Broadband Compact Linear Array

Transducer

Find similar products

15 to 7 MHz operating extended frequency range. 23 mm effective aperture length. 8° of trapezoidal imaging. Steerable pulsed PW Doppler, color Doppler, and Color Power Angio, and XRES. Tissue aberration correction selection for MSK and small parts. Vascular surgical, cardiac epicardial, and superficial vascular, musculoskeletal and small parts applications.

Contact
Features
-

-

-

-

-

-

-
  • -
See all features
-

-

-

-

-

-

-
© Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2022. Alla rättigheter förbehålles.

Vår webbplats visas bäst i senaste versionen av Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome eller Firefox.