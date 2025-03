HD11 XE S4-2 Sector Array Transducer

4 to 2 MHz extended frequency range. Steerable CW Doppler, PW Doppler, High PRF Doppler, Color Doppler, Color Power Angio, Tissue Doppler Imaging, XRES, and Harmonic Imaging. Adult cardiac, deep abdominal, obstetrical and gynecological applications. Supports reusable plastic bracket with disposable biopsy guides. Transcranial Doppler. Philips offers a full range of broadband devices for general, cardiac, and specialized exams.