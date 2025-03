CX30 C6-2 Broadband Curved Array Transducer

6 to 2 MHz extended frequency range. Field of view: 70 degrees. 2D, steerable PW Doppler, High PRF Doppler, Color Doppler, Color Power Angio, SonoCT, advanced XRES, and multi-variate Harmonic Imaging. General purpose abdominal, pelvic (includes obstetrical and gynecological), trauma, and regional anesthesia applications. Supports 4 angle disposable Ultra-Pro II gauges 8.5, 14-25 GA (19 GA not available).