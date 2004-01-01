Söktermer

MR T2* Neuro Perfusion​

Reviewing brain tissue perfusion viability

Provides physicians with supporting information for the evaluation of stroke, or assessment and follow-up of brain tumors. The application supports the analysis of T2* Perfusion studies to generate parametric data including TTP, MTT or Tmax. Offers several analysis techniques(1) such as leakage correction, which allows to assess the time intensity curves where there is no proper recovery of the baseline after contrast passage, and manual arterial input function (AIF) which enables perfusion-diffusion mismatch if a Diffusion input dataset is available in addition to the Perfusion series.

  • These functionalities may not be available in all territories. Please contact your Philips representative for more details.

