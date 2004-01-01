Söktermer

Nyhet

CT Multiphase Analysis

Visualization of enhancement differences of multi-phase CT data

Find similar products

Supports the creation of enhancement differences maps from registered conventional or spectral multi-phase contrast-enhanced CT data. ​ The application supports Arterial Enhancement Fraction (AEF) maps, ExtraCellular Volume (ECV) maps, and HU based maps using the Conventional or MonoE series, or non-HU based maps, using Iodine no Water or Iodine Density series.

Contact
  • This application is only available in select geographies. Please contact local representatives for more details

Genom att klicka på länken kommer du att lämna den officiella Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips") webbplats. Alla länkar till tredje parts webbplatser som kan visas på denna webbplats tillhandahålls endast för din bekvämlighet och representerar inte på något sätt någon anknytning till eller stöd för informationen som tillhandahålls på dessa länkade webbplatser. Philips lämnar inga utfästelser eller garantier av något slag med avseende på tredje parts webbplatser eller informationen däri.

I understand

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue

Genom att klicka på länken kommer du att lämna den officiella Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips") webbplats. Alla länkar till tredje parts webbplatser som kan visas på denna webbplats tillhandahålls endast för din bekvämlighet och representerar inte på något sätt någon anknytning till eller stöd för informationen som tillhandahålls på dessa länkade webbplatser. Philips lämnar inga utfästelser eller garantier av något slag med avseende på tredje parts webbplatser eller informationen däri.

I understand

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue
© Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2024. Alla rättigheter förbehålles.

Vår webbplats visas bäst i senaste versionen av Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome eller Firefox.