Supports the creation of enhancement differences maps from registered conventional or spectral multi-phase contrast-enhanced CT data. The application supports Arterial Enhancement Fraction (AEF) maps, ExtraCellular Volume (ECV) maps, and HU based maps using the Conventional or MonoE series, or non-HU based maps, using Iodine no Water or Iodine Density series.
