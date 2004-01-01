Söktermer

Nyhet

CT Spectral Advanced Vessel Analysis

Advanced vessel analysis for the CTA cases acquired on the Philips Spectral CT scanners family

Find similar products

Supports in viewing and evaluating CT Angiography (CTA) cases, on contrast enhanced and whole-body CTA scans, acquired on the Philips Spectral CT scanners family for the inspection of contrast-enhanced vessels.​ Provides automatic, semi-automatic and manual bone removal functions for body and skull as well as automatic extraction of the vessel navigation-path. Review modes includes Volume Rendering, Maximum Intensity Projection, Volume Intensity Projection, Axial/ Coronal/Sagittal orientation, and curved MPR view with cross sections. The application is embedded within the Multi-Modality advanced vessel analysis offering side by side review of multiple spectral results.

Contact
  • Optional add-on to Multi-Modality Advanced Vessel Analysis New user experience workflow

Genom att klicka på länken kommer du att lämna den officiella Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips") webbplats. Alla länkar till tredje parts webbplatser som kan visas på denna webbplats tillhandahålls endast för din bekvämlighet och representerar inte på något sätt någon anknytning till eller stöd för informationen som tillhandahålls på dessa länkade webbplatser. Philips lämnar inga utfästelser eller garantier av något slag med avseende på tredje parts webbplatser eller informationen däri.

I understand

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue

Genom att klicka på länken kommer du att lämna den officiella Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips") webbplats. Alla länkar till tredje parts webbplatser som kan visas på denna webbplats tillhandahålls endast för din bekvämlighet och representerar inte på något sätt någon anknytning till eller stöd för informationen som tillhandahålls på dessa länkade webbplatser. Philips lämnar inga utfästelser eller garantier av något slag med avseende på tredje parts webbplatser eller informationen däri.

I understand

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue
© Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2024. Alla rättigheter förbehålles.

Vår webbplats visas bäst i senaste versionen av Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome eller Firefox.