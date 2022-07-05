Söktermer

Yutaka Kitahara

Senior HTS Consulting Manager, Japan

 

Yutaka and his team develop and deliver strategic consulting services to hospitals and healthcare providers to help improve the quality of care. Services span from facility and department (re)design consulting to optimizing clinical outcomes and improving overall efficiency across health systems. Yutaka has extensive experience as a healthcare consultant in strategy development, operational improvement, analytics, business model development and financial advisory.   

