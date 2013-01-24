Critical data, end-to-end security

Startsida
Within the complex, transforming healthcare system, there is a highly specific area of cybersecurity that goes beyond the arena of IT and demands specific health systems expertise, such as that only able to be provided by expert health informatics and device manufacturers, such as Philips.

This rapidly evolving, highly regulated and vital niche is known as medical device cybersecurity and it’s a subject about which every change-maker senior leader needs to know now, since it is key to operational effectiveness. After all, if 81% of healthcare organizations had their data compromised by a cyber attack1 between 2013 - 2015, according to a report by KMPG.

Amidst the global coronavirus pandemic and 5 years on as healthcare continues to become a system of engagement, just imagine the scale of the potential threat today

