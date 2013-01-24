Startsida
Optimization services

Increase process e­fficiency and achieve continuous operational improvement.

    We can help you increase process effi­ciency and achieve continuous operational improvement. Our team provides data analytics and performance improvement services to help increase processes efficiency, optimize your technology and staff utilization, and provide interim leadership. Collaboratively, we help optimize your Emergency Department, Radiology, Cardiology, or Oncology Department.

    Monitoring and optimization services we offer

    Customer stories

      Driving performance improvement for Ultrasound services for Rijnstate hospital

       

      "With the implementation of the quick win improvements we managed to redistribute patient load to our outpatient centers. This bene­fits our patients as they can be scanned closer to home and at the same time our hospital can focus on inpatient- and emergency care.”

       

      Ronald Niekel, Radiologist, Rijnstate Hospital

      Cardiac careflow optimization at Heart Hospital TaUH

       

      “The Philips consultants were very thorough in their review and assessment of our processes and experiences. From comprehensive analyses came a targeted list of improvement opportunities we feel certain will reinforce our commitment to exceptional patient care and sustain us as we move forward”.

       

      Aki Haukilahti, CFO, Heart Hospital TaUH

      Optimizing oncology care pathways for UMC Utrecht

       

      "The careflow optimization process really made us aware of obstacles in our multi-disciplinary setup. By identification, prioritization and modification we were able to improve our setup and further optimize the care for our head and neck oncology patients."

       

      W. W. Braunius, E.N.T. Surgeon, UMC Utrecht

      Optimizing the Emergency Department at Flevoziekenhuis hospital

       

      "The Philips team uncovered all the data needed to improve my department."

       

      ED Chairman Dr. F. Roodheuvel Flevoziekenhuis hospital

      Improving clinical processes in the Cath & EP Labs at WMCHealth

       

      “Together, we are working with Philips to keep the Hudson Valley healthy through a model that supports innovation and transformation in a value-driven environment.” 

       

      Michael D. Israel, President and CEO
      Westchester Medical Center Health Network

      Reducing non-actionable alarms and alarm fatigue at AU Health

       

      "Working together with Philips, we designed a survey, focused on the areas of greatest opportunity, and embarked on a several month project to markedly reduce alarms in our organization. Our results have seen substantial reductions in the alarms. It’s so quiet." 

       

      Kevin C. Dellsperger, MD, PhD
      VP and Chief Medical Officer, AU Health System

      Improving Emergency Department performance at McLeod Health Clarendon Hospital

       

      "The Philips team provided exceptional clinical and operational expertise and became part of our Emergency Department team. They collaborated with our staff to implement process changes, create an analytics dashboard and develop training programs. Together, these initiatives have had a significant impact on our Quality Metrics performance and patient satisfaction scores with overall wait times."

       

      Debbie Locklair, MEd, FACHE
      Vice President and Regional Administrator, McLeod Health

      Improving Emergency Department operational efficiency at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital

       

      “The Philips consultants provided exceptional recommendations. They listened to our challenges and helped to improve our Emergency department performance and patient experience.”

       

      David Kilarski, CEO
      FirstHealth of Carolinas

      Engaging staff helps improve imaging services

       

      “Since the training, staff are starting to see things from a different perspective and think in a new way. We are changing people’s mindset and I have high hopes for what we can achieve together.”

       

      Robert Griffiths, Radiology Services Manager

      Wye Valley NHS Trust

