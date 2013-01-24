Söktermer

Discover high-quality future-proof solutions, with savings of an average of 25%, compared to a new Philips system

With increasing pressure on healthcare spending, it is a costeffective solution that offers a better return on investment.
Circular systems come with the same high-quality standards, support and warranty as any new Philips system.
Reusing 80% average weight1 of returned systems, circular systems reduce the need to extract virgin materials and empower a circular economy.
Philips circular processes

Only Philips systems that meet our requirements are selected to undergo refurbishment and remanufacturing. Applying our state-of-the-art circular innovations2 ensures same-as-new quality and performance. Even the experts can’t distinguish the equipment from new.

Philips circular processes in seven steps
Learn more about Philips circular eco-system for MRI
Not available in all markets. Please contact your local Philips representatives for further details.

 

1. Based on the average weight re-use percentage per system for Philips circular CT, MRI, Image-guided therapy & Mobile C-arm systems in 2020 and Ultrasound systems in 2021.

2. Philips uses a combination of refurbishment and remanufacturing best practices to achieve circularity.
