The portal calendar is a great way to view upcoming planned service visits.
How to get to calendar

How to get to the Calendar
You have access to the miniaturized calendar with planned visits from the:

 

  1. Home Page
    The calendar view for all products in the user’s account assignment.
  2. Location Details page
    The calendar view for the specific location.
  3. Accounts Details page
    The calendar view for the specific account.
  4. Installed Product Details page
    The calendar view for the specific installed product.
  5. Click the “Go to Calendar” button or select “More” and choose “Calendar” from the dropdown to have access to the calendar.
Calendar explained

Calendar Explained

  1. By default, you see current month.
  2. You can filter on Scheduled Status and select ‘Confirmed’ and/or, ‘Tentative’
    Confirmed - scheduled visit agreed upon between customer and Philips.
    Tentative - scheduled visit proposed by Philips but yet to be confirmed with customer.
  3. You can Export confirmed visits to your own calendar. Please select date range to export.
  4. Display options:
    • Day
    • Week
    • Month
  5. List Week
  6. List Year
Example of color code
  1. To view the color legend you must hover over or click on the information icon. The legend is dynamic and will display information related to service events displayed in the calendar. To drill into the details of the service event click on the calendar entry.
Color code

Genom att klicka på länken kommer du att lämna den officiella Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips") webbplats. Alla länkar till tredje parts webbplatser som kan visas på denna webbplats tillhandahålls endast för din bekvämlighet och representerar inte på något sätt någon anknytning till eller stöd för informationen som tillhandahålls på dessa länkade webbplatser. Philips lämnar inga utfästelser eller garantier av något slag med avseende på tredje parts webbplatser eller informationen däri.

I understand

