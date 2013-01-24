Click the “Go to Calendar” button or select “More” and choose “Calendar” from the dropdown to have access to the calendar.
Calendar Explained
By default, you see current month.
You can filter on Scheduled Status and select ‘Confirmed’ and/or, ‘Tentative’ Confirmed - scheduled visit agreed upon between customer and Philips. Tentative - scheduled visit proposed by Philips but yet to be confirmed with customer.
You can Export confirmed visits to your own calendar. Please select date range to export.
Display options: • Day • Week • Month
List Week
List Year
To view the color legend you must hover over or click on the information icon. The legend is dynamic and will display information related to service events displayed in the calendar. To drill into the details of the service event click on the calendar entry.
Genom att klicka på länken kommer du att lämna den officiella Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips") webbplats. Alla länkar till tredje parts webbplatser som kan visas på denna webbplats tillhandahålls endast för din bekvämlighet och representerar inte på något sätt någon anknytning till eller stöd för informationen som tillhandahålls på dessa länkade webbplatser. Philips lämnar inga utfästelser eller garantier av något slag med avseende på tredje parts webbplatser eller informationen däri.
