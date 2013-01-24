How to get to the Calendar

You have access to the miniaturized calendar with planned visits from the:

Home Page

The calendar view for all products in the user’s account assignment. Location Details page

The calendar view for the specific location. Accounts Details page

The calendar view for the specific account. Installed Product Details page

The calendar view for the specific installed product.

Click the “Go to Calendar” button or select “More” and choose “Calendar” from the dropdown to have access to the calendar.