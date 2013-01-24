Startsida
Contract List

Contracts list can help you to quickly find information by applying the following filters:

 

Contract Header: filter by entering Contract Header

Contract Number: filter by entering Contract Number

Customer Purchase Order Number: filter by entering Customer Purchase Order Number

Service Plan: select specific Service Plan from the drop down list

Start & End Date: filter by selecting date range from the drop-down list

Location: filter by selecting Location(s) from the drop down list

Expiration Status: select specific status from the drop down list

  • Green: >90 days from today
  • Yellow: >30 and <90 days from today
  • Red: <30 days from today

Clear Filter: deletes previously established filters

Genom att klicka på länken kommer du att lämna den officiella Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips") webbplats. Alla länkar till tredje parts webbplatser som kan visas på denna webbplats tillhandahålls endast för din bekvämlighet och representerar inte på något sätt någon anknytning till eller stöd för informationen som tillhandahålls på dessa länkade webbplatser. Philips lämnar inga utfästelser eller garantier av något slag med avseende på tredje parts webbplatser eller informationen däri.

I understand

I understand

