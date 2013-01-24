Startsida
Philips – klicka här för att gå till startsidan

Söktermer

back to web page
CPM Only Functionality
Case details
We offer the ability to activate End of Life Subscription for Installed Products. Using this functionality, you can generate EOL statements for individual installed products as well as receive automatically generated e-mails for products going End of Life.
EOL subscription
  1. To enable the EOL Subscription, go to My Profile.
  2. Tick the box ‘End of Life Subscription’.
  3. Select the number of months for which you would like to receive EOL mail.
The selected numbed of months defines the ‘window’ from which the system will send an e‑mail based on a installed product’s EOL. When multiple products reach their EOL on the same date, the user will receive only subscription e-mail.
Generate mail

Generate Individual Installed Product EOL Mail

 

  1. On the Installed Product Details page click on the ‘Generate EOL Mail’ button. Upon clicking the button, you will receive EOL Mail.
EOL Mail button is visible only to the user with active EOL Subscription.

Genom att klicka på länken kommer du att lämna den officiella Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips") webbplats. Alla länkar till tredje parts webbplatser som kan visas på denna webbplats tillhandahålls endast för din bekvämlighet och representerar inte på något sätt någon anknytning till eller stöd för informationen som tillhandahålls på dessa länkade webbplatser. Philips lämnar inga utfästelser eller garantier av något slag med avseende på tredje parts webbplatser eller informationen däri.

I understand

Genom att klicka på länken kommer du att lämna den officiella Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips") webbplats. Alla länkar till tredje parts webbplatser som kan visas på denna webbplats tillhandahålls endast för din bekvämlighet och representerar inte på något sätt någon anknytning till eller stöd för informationen som tillhandahålls på dessa länkade webbplatser. Philips lämnar inga utfästelser eller garantier av något slag med avseende på tredje parts webbplatser eller informationen däri.

I understand

Vår webbplats visas bäst i senaste versionen av Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome eller Firefox.