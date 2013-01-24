Startsida
Warranties list view can help you to quickly find information by applying the following filters:

 

Warranty Number: filter by entering Warranty Number

Installed Product Number: filter by entering Installed Product Number

Product Name: filter by entering Product Name

Modality: select specific Modalities from the drop down list

Custom IP Name: filter by entering Product Custom IP Name

Serial Number: filter by entering Serial Number

Customer Inventory Number: filter by entering Customer Inventory Number

Location: filter by selecting Location(s) from the drop down list

Start & End Date: filter by selecting date range from the drop-down list

Expiration Status: select specific status from the drop down list

  • Green: >90 days from today
  • Yellow: >30 and <90 days from today
  • Red: <30 days from today

Clear Filter: deletes previously established filters

Genom att klicka på länken kommer du att lämna den officiella Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips") webbplats. Alla länkar till tredje parts webbplatser som kan visas på denna webbplats tillhandahålls endast för din bekvämlighet och representerar inte på något sätt någon anknytning till eller stöd för informationen som tillhandahålls på dessa länkade webbplatser. Philips lämnar inga utfästelser eller garantier av något slag med avseende på tredje parts webbplatser eller informationen däri.

I understand

