Betala senare med Klarna
Fri frakt från 450 SEK
30 dagars ångerrätt
Betala senare med Klarna
Fri frakt från 450 SEK
30 dagars ångerrätt
Utgått
ADR61BLX1
Din personliga trafiksäkerhetsövervakare
Upplev trygg körning. Philips videoinspelare för bilkörning skyddar dig om det oväntade skulle hända. Förlita dig på smarta automatiska funktioner och utmärkt videoprestanda som ger kristallklart bildbevis när du behöver det.
Full HD 1080p
Automatisk kollisionsavkänning
Trötthetsindex och förarvarning
Så fort du startar fordonet börjar videoinspelaren spela in automatiskt.
Om en krock skulle inträffa sparas inspelningen för akutfall automatiskt för att säkra bevis och förhindra att filmen spelas över.
Trötthetsindex visar hur förarens trötthet varierar och ger ett visuellt och ljudligt varningsmeddelande när föraren bör vila.
2.5
av 5
2
Recensioner
Colon
07/09/2016
United Kingdom
Good value
As a basic quality unit this is very good value. The images are clear for daylight and usable at night. If you drive at night a lot the next model up with auto ISO would be better. However for general use this unit will suffice. I can only get images whilst its plugged to a power source there's no battery to use it as a stand alone unit, so its a dash-cam! Not too obtrusive when fitted. Plug into a laptop for playback. Buttons could be coloured for ease of use at night. Menu structure is intuitive. Auto power on and record is fine. Emergency record button helps. But my unit fills this up on its own for some reason.
Ja. jag rekommenderar den här produkten
Den här recensionen skrevs för ADR610 ADR61BLX1 Car driving video recorder
Ja. jag rekommenderar den här produkten
Den här recensionen skrevs för ADR610 ADR61BLX1 Car driving video recorder
Starlance
20/02/2019
United Kingdom
Faulty and not fit for purpose!
This dashcam always powers itself off and on again while recording so if a accident were to happen then this product is useless! Sometimes it will say the micro sd card is out of memory even though there is plenty of space left?!
Den här recensionen skrevs för ADR610 ADR61BLX1 Car driving video recorder
Den här recensionen skrevs för ADR610 ADR61BLX1 Car driving video recorder