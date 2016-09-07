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Utgått

ADR610Videoinspelare för bilkörning

ADR61BLX1

2.5

| (2) Recensioner

Din personliga trafiksäkerhetsövervakare

Upplev trygg körning. Philips videoinspelare för bilkörning skyddar dig om det oväntade skulle hända. Förlita dig på smarta automatiska funktioner och utmärkt videoprestanda som ger kristallklart bildbevis när du behöver det.

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med kollisionsavkänning och trötthetsvarning

Din personliga trafiksäkerhetsövervakare

  • Full HD 1080p

  • Automatisk kollisionsavkänning

  • Trötthetsindex och förarvarning

Börjar spela in automatiskt när du startar fordonet

Börjar spela in automatiskt när du startar fordonet

Så fort du startar fordonet börjar videoinspelaren spela in automatiskt.

Kollisionsavkänning och automatisk inspelning vid akutfall

Kollisionsavkänning och automatisk inspelning vid akutfall

Om en krock skulle inträffa sparas inspelningen för akutfall automatiskt för att säkra bevis och förhindra att filmen spelas över.

Trötthetsindex och förarvarning

Trötthetsindex och förarvarning

Trötthetsindex visar hur förarens trötthet varierar och ger ett visuellt och ljudligt varningsmeddelande när föraren bör vila.

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Recensioner

De här recensionerna hanteras av Bazaarvoice och följer Bazaarvoices autenticitetspolicy, vilken stöds av antibedrägeriteknik och mänsklig analys. Mer information finns på
Kunders åsikter i form av produkt- och stjärnbetyg är användbara för alla kunder. De gör att du kan ta reda på mer om produkten, vilket kan hjälpa dig att fatta ett köpbeslut. Alla kunder som har köpt en produkt online eller i butik kan skicka in en recension

2.5

av 5

2

Recensioner

5
3
2

07/09/2016

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Good value

As a basic quality unit this is very good value. The images are clear for daylight and usable at night. If you drive at night a lot the next model up with auto ISO would be better. However for general use this unit will suffice. I can only get images whilst its plugged to a power source there's no battery to use it as a stand alone unit, so its a dash-cam! Not too obtrusive when fitted. Plug into a laptop for playback. Buttons could be coloured for ease of use at night. Menu structure is intuitive. Auto power on and record is fine. Emergency record button helps. But my unit fills this up on its own for some reason.

Ja. jag rekommenderar den här produkten

Den här recensionen skrevs för ADR610 ADR61BLX1 Car driving video recorder

Ja. jag rekommenderar den här produkten

Den här recensionen skrevs för ADR610 ADR61BLX1 Car driving video recorder

20/02/2019

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Faulty and not fit for purpose!

This dashcam always powers itself off and on again while recording so if a accident were to happen then this product is useless! Sometimes it will say the micro sd card is out of memory even though there is plenty of space left?!

Den här recensionen skrevs för ADR610 ADR61BLX1 Car driving video recorder

Den här recensionen skrevs för ADR610 ADR61BLX1 Car driving video recorder

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