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  • Komplett och mångsidig kropps- och intimtrimning
  • Komplett och mångsidig kropps- och intimtrimning
  • Komplett och mångsidig kropps- och intimtrimning
  • Komplett och mångsidig kropps- och intimtrimning
  • Komplett och mångsidig kropps- och intimtrimning
  • Komplett och mångsidig kropps- och intimtrimning
  • Komplett och mångsidig kropps- och intimtrimning
  • Komplett och mångsidig kropps- och intimtrimning
  • Komplett och mångsidig kropps- och intimtrimning
  • Komplett och mångsidig kropps- och intimtrimning
  • Komplett och mångsidig kropps- och intimtrimning
  • Komplett och mångsidig kropps- och intimtrimning
  • Komplett och mångsidig kropps- och intimtrimning
  • Komplett och mångsidig kropps- och intimtrimning
  • Komplett och mångsidig kropps- och intimtrimning
  • Komplett och mångsidig kropps- och intimtrimning

Body Groomer 7000 Series2D-flexhuvud och dubbelt trim- och raksystem

BG7470/15

4.4
| (120) Recensioner | 95% rekommenderar den här produkten
Komplett och mångsidig kropps- och intimtrimning
Det unika systemet med dubbla rakhuvuden gör att du enkelt kan växla mellan rakning och trimning utan att kompromissa med hudkomforten. Tack vare tekniken med huvuden som kan böjas i två riktningar anpassar rakapparaten sig efter kroppens rundningar och fångar upp även de mest envisa hårstråna.
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Världens mest populära varumärke för elektriska trimningsprodukter för män1

För en precis och hudvänlig trimning över hela kroppen

Komplett och mångsidig kropps- och intimtrimning

  • Triple Protect-raksystem

  • Huvud som kan böjas i två riktningar

  • Hudvänliga trimmerrakblad

  • Hudnära rakning

  • Helt säker att använda i duschen

System med dubbla huvuden för en nära rakning eller stylad trimning

System med dubbla huvuden för en nära rakning eller stylad trimning

Det innovativa systemet med dubbla huvuden ger dig en smidig och nära rakning som lämnar huden mjuk och fräsch, eller en precis trimning som passar din unika stil perfekt. Den här trimmern har den mångsidighet du behöver.

Patenterad klippteknik som är skonsam mot huden

Patenterad klippteknik som är skonsam mot huden

Triple Protect-raksystemet har pärlformade kanter för ökad hudkomfort, diamantformade hål som sträcker ut huden bättre och ett skydd som minimerar hudirritation avsevärt.

Anpassar rakhuvudet efter kroppens former

Anpassar rakhuvudet efter kroppens former

Med konturföljande teknik anpassar sig huvudet som kan böjas i två riktningar efter kroppens former och fångar upp även svårrakade hårstrån.

Tekniska specifikationer

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Recensioner

De här recensionerna hanteras av Bazaarvoice och följer Bazaarvoices autenticitetspolicy, vilken stöds av antibedrägeriteknik och mänsklig analys. Mer information finns på
Kunders åsikter i form av produkt- och stjärnbetyg är användbara för alla kunder. De gör att du kan ta reda på mer om produkten, vilket kan hjälpa dig att fatta ett köpbeslut. Alla kunder som har köpt en produkt online eller i butik kan skicka in en recension

4.4

av 5

120

Recensioner

95%

rekommenderar den här produkten

16/03/2026

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Great all-rounder that’s gentle on hair

I’ve been using the Philips Bodygroom Series 7000 for a few weeks now, and it’s a really reliable bit of kit. Here’s my take on how it actually performs: The Shave & Trim The adjustable comb is definitely the standout feature for me. It’s incredibly smooth and, most importantly, it doesn’t pull on the hairs at all, which has been an issue with other trimmers I’ve used. I haven't had a single nick or cut, which gives you a lot of confidence. However, as someone with sensitive skin, I did notice a bit of friction burn when using it dry. It’s not a dealbreaker, but something to be mindful of if you're prone to irritation. Design & Handling Despite being packed with features, it’s actually quite compact and easy to hold. It can still be a little tricky to navigate those really "hard to reach" spots, but generally, it’s easy to manoeuvre. I also really appreciate how quiet it is—it doesn’t feel like you’re starting a lawnmower in the bathroom! Battery & Extras The battery life is phenomenal. I’ve been using it for a few weeks on a single charge and haven't had to plug it in once yet. It comes with plenty of attachments, and the included carry bag is a lifesaver; it’s actually big enough to keep everything together so you don't end up losing the smaller pieces in a drawer.

Fördelar

Zero hair-pulling or nicks. Incredible battery life (weeks of use per charge). Quiet motor and compact design. Handy storage bag for all attachments.

Nackdelar

Can cause slight friction burn on sensitive skin if used dry. A few awkward angles can still be tough to reach.

Ja. jag rekommenderar den här produkten

Den här recensionen skrevs för Body Groomer 7000 Series BG7470/15 2D flex head and dual trim-shave system

Ja. jag rekommenderar den här produkten

Den här recensionen skrevs för Body Groomer 7000 Series BG7470/15 2D flex head and dual trim-shave system

16/03/2026

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Powerful and skin friendly

Excellent body groomer by Philips! Very easy to use and it is skin friendly. Perfect for all body areas even sensitive. Great for trimming and shaving too. It is dermatologicaly tested and the battery life is amazing (up to 120mins runtime). It comes with a few different attachments (shaving head, trimming head, adjustable comb 1 - 3 mm, adjustable comb 3 - 7 mm, intimate comb, travel pouch and USB-A charging cable. I would definitely recommend this product to everyone!

Fördelar

Skin friendly, powerful, attachments

Nackdelar

Nothing

Ja. jag rekommenderar den här produkten

Den här recensionen skrevs för Body Groomer 7000 Series BG7470/15 2D flex head and dual trim-shave system

Ja. jag rekommenderar den här produkten

Den här recensionen skrevs för Body Groomer 7000 Series BG7470/15 2D flex head and dual trim-shave system

05/03/2026

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Fast, comfortable and close

I have used a number of body groomers over the years and this is by far and away the best one I have experienced. Firstly the interchangeable shaving attachments give flexibility and options for different hair length, finish and area to be shaved Then the speed and accuracy of the shave is amazing. Only one pass is all that is required in most areas to get a really close and smooth shave. The shaver is very quiet and light to use. This means it is maneuverable and easy to use in difficult to reach areas. The battery seems to last a long time The USB charging means that you don't need to carry heavier adaptors with you when you travel I would like to have seen a hard case to protect the unit and particularly the heads when I travel. Attachments for other Philips shavers such as the nose trimmer will not fit this unit which is a shame. That would have made it a total product for me.

Fördelar

It is fast and easy to use due to size and weight. There are multiple options with the range of attachments.

Nackdelar

The carrying bag could be more protective for the delicate heads. It would be good if a nose and ear trimmer attachment was available as an accessory.

Ja. jag rekommenderar den här produkten

Den här recensionen skrevs för Body Groomer 7000 Series BG7470/15 2D flex head and dual trim-shave system

Ja. jag rekommenderar den här produkten

Den här recensionen skrevs för Body Groomer 7000 Series BG7470/15 2D flex head and dual trim-shave system

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  • Tidig tillgång till försäljning.
  • Tips om hälsosam livsstil.
  • 100 kr i rabatt på ditt första köp.
  • Experttips och inspiration.
Ansvarsfriskrivningar

  1. Onlineundersökning med 16 003 deltagande män, användare av elektriska trimningsapparater, genomförd 2024. 

  1. Alternativet för snabbladdning ger tillräckligt med ström för en trimning

  2. Vid registrering på Philips.com inom 90 dagar efter köp