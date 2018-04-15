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Utgått

dockningshögtalare

DS9000/12

4.5

| (22) Recensioner | 95% rekommenderar den här produkten

Upplev äkta naturtrohet

Philips DS9000/12 dockningshögtalare är nyckeln till allt du värdesätter med musik. Den är tillverkad av de bästa komponenterna och naturträ. Den möjliggör hög kvalitet från iPod/iPhone/iPad och ger en ljudupplevelse som motsvarar originalets kvalitet.

Visa alla fördelar

med den här dockningshögtalaren

Upplev äkta naturtrohet

  • för iPod/iPhone/iPad

Passiv delningsfrekvens för ett fullständig ljudspektrum

Passiv delningsfrekvens för ett fullständig ljudspektrum

Med passiv delningsfrekvens hör du alla toner tydligt, så musiken återges häpnadsväckande rent, naturligt och komplett. Genom en avancerad ingenjörskonst separeras och skickas alla delar i spektrumet av ljudfrekvenser till rätt högtalarelement. Signaler bortom ett elements frekvensrespons skickas aldrig, så ljudkvaliteten förbättras avsevärt och distorsionsnivån reduceras mycket. Med passiv delningsfrekvens, tillsammans med högkvalitativa elektroniska komponenter, får du ett sammanhängande och kompromisslöst ljud som är troget originalet.

Äkta digital bearbetningsteknik för bästa möjliga ljudkvalitet

Äkta digital bearbetningsteknik för bästa möjliga ljudkvalitet

Den avancerade, digitala ljudbearbetningstekniken erbjuder markant överlägsna ljudprestanda jämfört med den traditionella analoga ljudbearbetningstekniken som finns i dockade spelare som använder analog ljudutgång från en iPod/iPhone. Genom att samla ihop iPod-/iPhone-enheternas digitala ljudutgångar och använda en digital bearbetning för varje steg i kretsen kan ett mycket högre signal/brusförhållande produceras. Resultatet är en oöverträffad ljudkvalitet i perfekt balans.

Närhetssensor för aktivering av bakgrundsbelyst kontrollpanel

Närhetssensor för aktivering av bakgrundsbelyst kontrollpanel

De flesta högklassiga apparater för ljudentusiaster har en display som kan stängas av – så att musiknjutningen blir absolut och så att kraften kan fokuseras på ljudåtergivningen. Med närhetssensorfunktionen kan du också få uppleva detta. Om du går iväg dämpas de belysta funktionsknapparna automatiskt. När handen närmar sig tänds funktionsknapparna och du kan styra musiken problemfritt.

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Recensioner

De här recensionerna hanteras av Bazaarvoice och följer Bazaarvoices autenticitetspolicy, vilken stöds av antibedrägeriteknik och mänsklig analys. Mer information finns på
Kunders åsikter i form av produkt- och stjärnbetyg är användbara för alla kunder. De gör att du kan ta reda på mer om produkten, vilket kan hjälpa dig att fatta ett köpbeslut. Alla kunder som har köpt en produkt online eller i butik kan skicka in en recension

4.5

av 5

22

Recensioner

95%

rekommenderar den här produkten

3
1

15/04/2018

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Best ever sound quality!

I have had this docking station for over 6 years and still love everything about it . I still use my old iPod with it and it has never failed to produce the best clear sound I have ever heard from any sound system. I am now trying to find out how I can listen to my much loved CD collection through it . They don't make this docking speaker anymore but Philips are really good at giving support ,so I'm pretty sure they will be able to guide me in the right direction. I hope to cherish this speaker for many more years to come .

Ja. jag rekommenderar den här produkten

Den här recensionen skrevs för DS9000 docking speaker

Ja. jag rekommenderar den här produkten

Den här recensionen skrevs för DS9000 docking speaker

26/10/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Probably the best dock out there, regardless of price.

Beware using iOS 4.1 with this dock, I had an iPod touch 3G with 4.1 and got a load of crackling noises while playing any sounds through the dock connector (although it was fine through the audio-in). After updating to a newer version of iOS this was gone though (I think I updated to 4.3 and then to 5.0.1, neither produced the crackling). The dock looks awesome. Some other docks look "wow" but not as sexy as this one. The build quality is fantastic too - feels like the right weight, materials feel good and there's no squeaks or anything when you move it around. There's only one thing wrong with this, and that's "Philips" written in between the volume buttons. It looks and feels like metal, but in fact it's just a sticker, and as a result after a while part of the "s" has come off. Small complaint though. Portability is good and bad. Being rather heavy and large it's not portable at all, but having a great big hole in the middle makes it easy to lift to move around your house, for example. The sound is absolutely brilliant. Can be very balanced or very biased (depending on how you have it set up with the app you are told to download). I'm no good at describing sound quality, but it's the best I've heard from an iPod dock and I've tried many high-end ones. Nearly up to the standard of my floor-standers. The controller is decent but nothing special. It has your standard buttons (select, left/right/up/down, volume, mute, play/pause etc) and feels fairly well made. Being very harsh on it though, the buttons don't feel that good to press and the back can dent if you drop it on something (not carpet - the corner of a table for example). The app that I mentioned is pretty good. Allows you to properly edit the sound of the music and select presets too unlike some other docks, and allows me to set up a temporary playlist. So I can select a list of 30 songs for it to play from my library in order or shuffled and it will play those and then stop. This is brilliant as the only other way to do it would be to use the awful method of navigating through your music with the remote, getting up and changing song (especially annoying while on exercise machine) or by creating a new playlist and adding the songs to it, then deleting it later.

Ja. jag rekommenderar den här produkten

Den här recensionen skrevs för DS9000 docking speaker

Ja. jag rekommenderar den här produkten

Den här recensionen skrevs för DS9000 docking speaker

20/12/2011

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Truly an iOS Speakerdock for Audiophiles

The Fidelio Primo looks and sounds absolutely fantastic. It's made of sheets of wood to form a beautifully carved-looking device which is a sight to behold. The attention to detail is quite evident in the DS9000. The dock connector, for example, has been engineered to accept any iDevice. Even my 2003 iPod works with it perfectly without the need for an annoying, fiddly adaptor. Having purchased and used the Fidelio Primo for a month, I am truly smitten. This ranks as one of the best technology purchases I have ever made, alongside the iPad 2, MacBook Air, Cowon D2 and Sennheiser HD 595. Audiophiles will truly appreciate the Fidelio's sound quality, and this is no mean feat for a speakerdock. The fact is, the Fidelio Primo doesn't just sound good "for a speakerdock". It sounds spectacular, period. I challenge you to find a competitor that sounds better. Philips engineers, if you're reading this: I tip my hat.

Ja. jag rekommenderar den här produkten

Den här recensionen skrevs för DS9000 docking speaker

Ja. jag rekommenderar den här produkten

Den här recensionen skrevs för DS9000 docking speaker

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