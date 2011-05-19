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  • För att dricka på egen hand
  • För att dricka på egen hand
  • För att dricka på egen hand
  • För att dricka på egen hand

Utgått

Philips AventTräningshandtag

SCF142/00

3
| (5) Recensioner
För att dricka på egen hand
Träningshandtagen passar Philips AVENT-flaskorna och -muggarna, för att underlätta självständigt drickande på alla nivåer. De är också enkla att sätta fast och ta bort, så muggarna kan användas med eller utan handtag. Finns i grönt och orange.
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För att dricka på egen hand

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Så att små händer bekvämt kan hålla i muggen

Enkelt att sätta fast och ta bort

Muggarna kan användas med eller utan handtag

Kompatibel med Philips Avent-flaskor och -muggar

Alla Philips AVENT-flaskor och -muggar är kompatibla, exklusive glasflaskorna och Grown-ups-muggarna/My First Big Kid-muggarna. Du kan blanda och matcha för att skapa den perfekta muggen, så att den passar ditt barns individuella utvecklingsbehov.

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Recensioner

De här recensionerna hanteras av Bazaarvoice och följer Bazaarvoices autenticitetspolicy, vilken stöds av antibedrägeriteknik och mänsklig analys. Mer information finns på
Kunders åsikter i form av produkt- och stjärnbetyg är användbara för alla kunder. De gör att du kan ta reda på mer om produkten, vilket kan hjälpa dig att fatta ett köpbeslut. Alla kunder som har köpt en produkt online eller i butik kan skicka in en recension

3.0

av 5

5

Recensioner

4
2

19/05/2011

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Good purchase

Disappointed initially that you cannot choose a colour for the product which I feel is important, as I received pink handles when I have a boy. These were sent back and I was then able to choose which colour when I was contacted by a customer service rep. Still would definately recommend the product and service!

Ja. jag rekommenderar den här produkten

Den här recensionen skrevs för SCF142/00 Trainer handles for cup

Ja. jag rekommenderar den här produkten

Den här recensionen skrevs för SCF142/00 Trainer handles for cup

28/03/2011

Nederland

Nederland

Mijn kleine meid is er ontzettend blij mee

Ik heb deze oefenhandvatten gekocht voor mijn 4.5 maand oude dochter die uit all wil zelf haar flesje wou vast houden. Wat ze nu ook doet. Het fijne aan deze handvatten is dat samen met de andere producten ze het kan gebruiken tot dat ze overgaat op echte bekers. Zo hoef ik niet een hele kast uit te ruimen voor allerlei verschillende bekers en toebehoren maar kan ik een schapje inrichten met een compleet systeem

Ja. jag rekommenderar den här produkten

Den här recensionen skrevs för SCF142/00 Oefenhandvatten voor beker

Ja. jag rekommenderar den här produkten

Den här recensionen skrevs för SCF142/00 Oefenhandvatten voor beker

30/04/2013

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

There needs to be a colour option!!!

Bought these handles and love them however I received pink handles and I have a boy, the only place to buy these seems to be amazon and there are no option on colour, just says "colour may vary" with a picture of orange and green handle so although it says colour may vary you think they will be at least unisex colours.... I feel this is miss advertising. Once i received the product i actually read the reviews on amazon and this seems to be a common problem. Please sort this out as i will not be buying this particular product again until there is a colour option which is annoying as the product itself is great and useful. I look forward to some feedback on this matter.

Ja. jag rekommenderar den här produkten

Den här recensionen skrevs för SCF142/00 Trainer handles for cup

Ja. jag rekommenderar den här produkten

Den här recensionen skrevs för SCF142/00 Trainer handles for cup

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