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Philips AventMjuka pipar

SCF146/02

4.6
| (5) Recensioner | 100% rekommenderar den här produkten
Mjuk pip
Philips Avent mjuka pipar har utformats för ömtåligt tandkött och är det idealiska första steget från bröstet eller flaskan till en mugg. Muggarna är lätta att dricka ur och innehåller en lättdiskad spillfri ventil.
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Inget spill, pip som är enkel att dricka ur

Mjuk pip

  • 6 m+

  • Vit

  • 2-pack

Kompatibel med Philips Avent-flaskor och -muggar

Alla Philips AVENT-flaskor och -muggar är kompatibla, exklusive glasflaskorna och Grown-ups-muggarna/My First Big Kid-muggarna. Du kan blanda och matcha för att skapa den perfekta muggen, så att den passar ditt barns individuella utvecklingsbehov.

Patenterad spillfri ventil

Lätta att dricka ur, lätta att rengöra

Mjuk pip

Mjuk pip

Utformad för ömtåligt tandkött

Tekniska specifikationer

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Recensioner

De här recensionerna hanteras av Bazaarvoice och följer Bazaarvoices autenticitetspolicy, vilken stöds av antibedrägeriteknik och mänsklig analys. Mer information finns på
Kunders åsikter i form av produkt- och stjärnbetyg är användbara för alla kunder. De gör att du kan ta reda på mer om produkten, vilket kan hjälpa dig att fatta ett köpbeslut. Alla kunder som har köpt en produkt online eller i butik kan skicka in en recension

4.6

av 5

5

Recensioner

100%

rekommenderar den här produkten

3
2
1

22/07/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Ideal first spout

We got this spout to go on the bottles we had been using with teats that our DD seemed to spend more time messing around with than drinking from. On the first try she spent most of the time chewing on it with the odd drink, on the second go she drank the whole bottle and hasn't stopped since. I think this is the ideal first spout as it is soft on her mouth and a very easy to use and fit.

Ja. jag rekommenderar den här produkten

Den här recensionen skrevs för SCF146/02 Soft spouts

Ja. jag rekommenderar den här produkten

Den här recensionen skrevs för SCF146/02 Soft spouts

26/11/2010

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Great thing! Comfortable to use, easy to clean and what is main - no mess around when the full bottle drops on the floor or fulls on side in your bag.

Ja. jag rekommenderar den här produkten

Den här recensionen skrevs för SCF146/02 Soft spouts

Ja. jag rekommenderar den här produkten

Den här recensionen skrevs för SCF146/02 Soft spouts

20/06/2014

France

France

Colère!

Il est indéniable que ce produit est excellent, très pratique lorsqu'on a des enfants tout-petits. Mais voilà, j'ai le malheur d'avoir perdu la valve anti-fuites. Je ne dois pas être la seule... pourtant, AVENT PHILIPS ne vend ses becs souples que par 2 et pour (presque) le prix d'une nouvelle tasse! Cela me met particulièrement en colère. Ma tasse est maintenant inutilisable et je suis obligée de jeter l'ancienne et d'en acheter une nouvelle?? Je trouve cela inadmissible. Il est temps que cette logique cesse!

Ja. jag rekommenderar den här produkten

Den här recensionen skrevs för SCF146/02 Soft spouts

Ja. jag rekommenderar den här produkten

Den här recensionen skrevs för SCF146/02 Soft spouts

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