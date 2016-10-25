I love this product it is so convenient as you can pick what basket you need so the size of the items you can sterilise. It is great to find a steriliser that you can fit the weaning equipment in with ease. We have even been on holiday with the steriliser as was so compact and no need so us to worry about the accommodation not having a microwave and buying another. I like that it says safe for 24hours once done and it only takes 6 mins. It is small so fits in our kitchen table without taking over and the lead is generous so you aren’t restricted. It is easy to delimescale when needed. Fits in my larger bottles from USA so would probably fit any brand.