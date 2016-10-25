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        Philips AventSCF285/02 3-in-1 electric steam sterilizer

        SCF285/02

        3.7
        | (249) Recensioner
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        Recensioner

        De här recensionerna hanteras av Bazaarvoice och följer Bazaarvoices autenticitetspolicy, vilken stöds av antibedrägeriteknik och mänsklig analys. Mer information finns på
        Kunders åsikter i form av produkt- och stjärnbetyg är användbara för alla kunder. De gör att du kan ta reda på mer om produkten, vilket kan hjälpa dig att fatta ett köpbeslut. Alla kunder som har köpt en produkt online eller i butik kan skicka in en recension

        3.7

        av 5

        249

        Recensioner

        25/10/2016

        Suomi

        Suomi

        Verifierad köpare

        Helpottaa vauvaperheen arkea

        Helppo käyttää, nopea ohjelma - päivittäin käytössä

        Ja. jag rekommenderar den här produkten

        Den här recensionen skrevs för SCF284/02 Sähköinen 3-in-1-höyrysterilointilaite

        Ja. jag rekommenderar den här produkten

        Den här recensionen skrevs för SCF284/02 Sähköinen 3-in-1-höyrysterilointilaite

        10/07/2018

        United Kingdom

        United Kingdom

        Easy to use great design

        I love this product it is so convenient as you can pick what basket you need so the size of the items you can sterilise. It is great to find a steriliser that you can fit the weaning equipment in with ease. We have even been on holiday with the steriliser as was so compact and no need so us to worry about the accommodation not having a microwave and buying another. I like that it says safe for 24hours once done and it only takes 6 mins. It is small so fits in our kitchen table without taking over and the lead is generous so you aren’t restricted. It is easy to delimescale when needed. Fits in my larger bottles from USA so would probably fit any brand.

        Den här recensionen skrevs för SCF284/01 3-in-1 electric steam steriliser

        Den här recensionen skrevs för SCF284/01 3-in-1 electric steam steriliser

        07/07/2018

        United Kingdom

        United Kingdom

        Great slimline design - easy to use

        The steriliser has a slim line design which means it doesn't take up the whole worktop. The power cable is just the correct length to keep it from dangling all over the place. The slim line design is fab but very deceiving as I was able to fit everything into one cycle. This is a fantastic steriliser easy to use. Fast sterilisation cycles and I was fully confident they were sterilised properly and safe for my baby to use.

        Ja. jag rekommenderar den här produkten

        Den här recensionen skrevs för SCF284/01 3-in-1 electric steam steriliser

        Ja. jag rekommenderar den här produkten

        Den här recensionen skrevs för SCF284/01 3-in-1 electric steam steriliser

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