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  • Förenkla barnets övergång till mugg
  • Förenkla barnets övergång till mugg

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Philips AventTräningsset från flaska till mugg

SCF638/01

4.3
| (60) Recensioner | 81% rekommenderar den här produkten
Förenkla barnets övergång till mugg
Träningssetet motverkar kolik och gör det enklare för barnet att börja dricka ur mugg. Barnet kan enkelt hålla i handtagen och själv dricka ur den bekanta nappen.
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Philips Avent #1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [9crop-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [master-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [com-mig]

bland varumärken som rekommenderas av mammor världen över1

Förenkla barnets övergång till mugg

  • 120 ml

  • Från 4 månader

Enkel att hålla i, löstagbara handtag

Enkel att hålla i, löstagbara handtag

Fäst de greppvänliga handtagen på nappflaskan så att ditt barn kan lära sig att dricka själv

Alla delar kan bekvämt maskindiskas

Alla delar kan bekvämt maskindiskas

.

Muggen är gjord av BPA-fritt material

Muggen är gjord av BPA-fritt material

Philips Avent-muggen är gjord av BPA-fritt material.

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Recensioner

De här recensionerna hanteras av Bazaarvoice och följer Bazaarvoices autenticitetspolicy, vilken stöds av antibedrägeriteknik och mänsklig analys. Mer information finns på
Kunders åsikter i form av produkt- och stjärnbetyg är användbara för alla kunder. De gör att du kan ta reda på mer om produkten, vilket kan hjälpa dig att fatta ett köpbeslut. Alla kunder som har köpt en produkt online eller i butik kan skicka in en recension

4.3

av 5

60

Recensioner

81%

rekommenderar den här produkten

23/02/2017

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Great for small drinks

These bottles are great. LO seems be able to get on with them well however the only real downside is the ergonomics. They feel a bit angular. However the size is perfect if LO isn't super hungry or just want to give a small feed

Ja. jag rekommenderar den här produkten

Den här recensionen skrevs för SCF560/27 Classic+ baby bottle

Ja. jag rekommenderar den här produkten

Den här recensionen skrevs för SCF560/27 Classic+ baby bottle

31/01/2017

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

These bottles are easy to clean and put together and have great anti colic teats

I used these bottles previously when they had the added anti colic ring, now they have been re-designed they are so much easier to clean, sterilise and put together. The new anti colic teats are great and have helped with my little ones wind. I love how small these bottles are which is great for storing them at home and for when we have to take bottles out with us. The bottles are easy for parents to hold when feeding and also have US and UK fl oz on them which has been really helpful to me.

Ja. jag rekommenderar den här produkten

Den här recensionen skrevs för SCF560/27 Classic+ baby bottle

Ja. jag rekommenderar den här produkten

Den här recensionen skrevs för SCF560/27 Classic+ baby bottle

31/01/2017

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

These bottles are easy to clean and put together and have great anti colic teats

I used these bottles previously when they had the added anti colic ring, now they have been re-designed they are so much easier to clean, sterilise and put together. The new anti colic teats are great and have helped with my little ones wind. I love how small these bottles are which is great for storing them at home and for when we have to take bottles out with us. The bottles are easy for parents to hold when feeding and also have US and UK fl oz on them which has been really helpful to me.

Ja. jag rekommenderar den här produkten

Den här recensionen skrevs för SCF560/27 Classic+ baby bottle

Ja. jag rekommenderar den här produkten

Den här recensionen skrevs för SCF560/27 Classic+ baby bottle

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Ansvarsfriskrivningar

  1. Based on an online satisfaction survey conducted globally with 10,109 users of mother and child care brands and products in 2023. 