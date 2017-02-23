Betala senare med Klarna
Fri frakt från 450 SEK
30 dagars ångerrätt
Betala senare med Klarna
Fri frakt från 450 SEK
30 dagars ångerrätt
Utgått
125 ml x 4
Alla Philips Avent-nappar och -pipar kan användas med Philips Avent förvaringsflaska för bröstmjölk (dinappar medföljer inte).
Pumpa mjölk direkt ned i förvaringsflaskan med valfri Philips Avent-bröstpump
4.3
av 5
60
Recensioner
81%
rekommenderar den här produkten
isn2011
23/02/2017
United Kingdom
Great for small drinks
These bottles are great. LO seems be able to get on with them well however the only real downside is the ergonomics. They feel a bit angular. However the size is perfect if LO isn't super hungry or just want to give a small feed
Ja. jag rekommenderar den här produkten
Den här recensionen skrevs för SCF560/27 Classic+ baby bottle
Ja. jag rekommenderar den här produkten
Den här recensionen skrevs för SCF560/27 Classic+ baby bottle
Ken87
31/01/2017
United Kingdom
These bottles are easy to clean and put together and have great anti colic teats
I used these bottles previously when they had the added anti colic ring, now they have been re-designed they are so much easier to clean, sterilise and put together. The new anti colic teats are great and have helped with my little ones wind. I love how small these bottles are which is great for storing them at home and for when we have to take bottles out with us. The bottles are easy for parents to hold when feeding and also have US and UK fl oz on them which has been really helpful to me.
Ja. jag rekommenderar den här produkten
Den här recensionen skrevs för SCF560/27 Classic+ baby bottle
Ja. jag rekommenderar den här produkten
Den här recensionen skrevs för SCF560/27 Classic+ baby bottle
Jaffro86
31/01/2017
United Kingdom
These bottles are easy to clean and put together and have great anti colic teats
I used these bottles previously when they had the added anti colic ring, now they have been re-designed they are so much easier to clean, sterilise and put together. The new anti colic teats are great and have helped with my little ones wind. I love how small these bottles are which is great for storing them at home and for when we have to take bottles out with us. The bottles are easy for parents to hold when feeding and also have US and UK fl oz on them which has been really helpful to me.
Ja. jag rekommenderar den här produkten
Den här recensionen skrevs för SCF560/27 Classic+ baby bottle
Ja. jag rekommenderar den här produkten
Den här recensionen skrevs för SCF560/27 Classic+ baby bottle
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