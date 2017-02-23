ProdukterSupport

Betala senare med Klarna

Registrera dig och få 100 kr rabatt

Fri frakt från 450 SEK

30 dagars ångerrätt

Alla serier

  • Bröstmjölk – enkel förvaring och matning
  • Bröstmjölk – enkel förvaring och matning
  • Bröstmjölk – enkel förvaring och matning
  • Bröstmjölk – enkel förvaring och matning

Utgått

Philips AventAvent-behållare för bröstmjölk

SCF680/04

4.3
| (60) Recensioner | 81% rekommenderar den här produkten
Bröstmjölk – enkel förvaring och matning
Philips Avent förvaringsflaska för bröstmjölk SCF680/04 för förvaring i kylen eller frysen. Pumpa direkt ned i förvaringsflaskorna genom att sätta fast dem på bröstpumpen. Byt bara ut förslutningslocken mot dinappar för matning. (Dinappar medföljer inte)
Visa alla fördelar
Philips Avent #1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [9crop-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [master-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [com-mig]

bland varumärken som rekommenderas av mammor världen över1

Inget behov av att överföra mjölk

Bröstmjölk – enkel förvaring och matning

  • 125 ml x 4

Alla Avent-nappar och -pipar kan användas

Alla Avent-nappar och -pipar kan användas

Alla Philips Avent-nappar och -pipar kan användas med Philips Avent förvaringsflaska för bröstmjölk (dinappar medföljer inte).

Flaskan är tillverkad av PP – ett BPA-fritt material

Flaskan är tillverkad av PP – ett BPA-fritt material

Pumpa mjölk direkt ned i förvaringsflaskan

Pumpa mjölk direkt ned i förvaringsflaskan

Pumpa mjölk direkt ned i förvaringsflaskan med valfri Philips Avent-bröstpump

Tekniska specifikationer

Få support för den här produkten

Hitta vanliga frågor, användarhandböcker, säkerhetsinformation och tips

Hitta en reservdel eller ett tillbehör

Gå till reservdelar och tillbehör

Reservdelar och tillbehör

Recensioner

De här recensionerna hanteras av Bazaarvoice och följer Bazaarvoices autenticitetspolicy, vilken stöds av antibedrägeriteknik och mänsklig analys. Mer information finns på
Kunders åsikter i form av produkt- och stjärnbetyg är användbara för alla kunder. De gör att du kan ta reda på mer om produkten, vilket kan hjälpa dig att fatta ett köpbeslut. Alla kunder som har köpt en produkt online eller i butik kan skicka in en recension

4.3

av 5

60

Recensioner

81%

rekommenderar den här produkten

23/02/2017

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Great for small drinks

These bottles are great. LO seems be able to get on with them well however the only real downside is the ergonomics. They feel a bit angular. However the size is perfect if LO isn't super hungry or just want to give a small feed

Ja. jag rekommenderar den här produkten

Den här recensionen skrevs för SCF560/27 Classic+ baby bottle

Ja. jag rekommenderar den här produkten

Den här recensionen skrevs för SCF560/27 Classic+ baby bottle

31/01/2017

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

These bottles are easy to clean and put together and have great anti colic teats

I used these bottles previously when they had the added anti colic ring, now they have been re-designed they are so much easier to clean, sterilise and put together. The new anti colic teats are great and have helped with my little ones wind. I love how small these bottles are which is great for storing them at home and for when we have to take bottles out with us. The bottles are easy for parents to hold when feeding and also have US and UK fl oz on them which has been really helpful to me.

Ja. jag rekommenderar den här produkten

Den här recensionen skrevs för SCF560/27 Classic+ baby bottle

Ja. jag rekommenderar den här produkten

Den här recensionen skrevs för SCF560/27 Classic+ baby bottle

31/01/2017

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

These bottles are easy to clean and put together and have great anti colic teats

I used these bottles previously when they had the added anti colic ring, now they have been re-designed they are so much easier to clean, sterilise and put together. The new anti colic teats are great and have helped with my little ones wind. I love how small these bottles are which is great for storing them at home and for when we have to take bottles out with us. The bottles are easy for parents to hold when feeding and also have US and UK fl oz on them which has been really helpful to me.

Ja. jag rekommenderar den här produkten

Den här recensionen skrevs för SCF560/27 Classic+ baby bottle

Ja. jag rekommenderar den här produkten

Den här recensionen skrevs för SCF560/27 Classic+ baby bottle

Anmäl dig till Philips nyhetsbrev för exklusiva erbjudanden

  • Tidig tillgång till försäljning.
  • Tips om hälsosam livsstil.
  • 100 kr i rabatt på ditt första köp.
  • Experttips och inspiration.

Jag vill ta emot marknadsföringskommunikation om Philips produkter, tjänster, evenemang och kampanjer baserat på mina preferenser och mitt beteende. Jag kan när som helst avsluta prenumerationen.

  • Tidig tillgång till försäljning.
  • Tips om hälsosam livsstil.
  • 100 kr i rabatt på ditt första köp.
  • Experttips och inspiration.
Ansvarsfriskrivningar

  1. Baserat på en global nöjdhetsundersökning online med 10 109 användare av varumärken och produkter för mammor och barn 2023. 