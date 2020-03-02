Betala senare med Klarna
Fri frakt från 450 SEK
30 dagars ångerrätt
Betala senare med Klarna
Fri frakt från 450 SEK
30 dagars ångerrätt
Utgått
Alla viktiga barnvårdsprodukter
Komplett set
Flickor och pojkar
Mät snabbt, bekvämt och noggrant barnets temperatur. Den digitala termometern har professionellt noggrannhet* och den flexibla toppen är extra bekväm för dig och barnet.
Det här strukturerade setet har plats för andra babyvårdsprodukter men är ändå kompakt och enkelt att ta med. Perfekt för resor och barnrum.
Nässug hjälper till att öppna barnets luftvägar om barnet är snuvigt, så att barnet känner sig bättre och sover bättre.
4.6
av 5
157
Recensioner
95%
rekommenderar den här produkten
Marcipan
02/03/2020
United Kingdom
A must have set
Very nice quality baby care set! 10 piece set got everything you need. Digital thermometer have got soft tip which is great. Nasal aspirator is really effective. Finger toothbrush is soft and pleasant for baby's teeth and gums. Recommend to all parents.
Fördelar
Digital thermometer have got soft tip
Nackdelar
None
Ja. jag rekommenderar den här produkten
Den här recensionen skrevs för SCH400/00 Baby care kit packed with baby care essentials
Ja. jag rekommenderar den här produkten
Den här recensionen skrevs för SCH400/00 Baby care kit packed with baby care essentials
Sairu
01/03/2020
United Kingdom
Del av marknadsföring
A really useful baby care tool selection
This is a perfect head to toe care kit for baby. I really liked how practical and useful each tool is for my 17 months old little mischievous prince. I am sure it will be even more helpful when my second baby arrives in a couple of months. Loved the cute little toothbrush, my baby learnt it quickly and really enjoys when I brush around his teeth n gums every morning. Thermometer is quick as compared to the ones I used previously and is a must have when there is a baby in the house. Nail clipper, scissor and little emery board made it really easy to have well filed nice, clean and smooth nails leaving my eczema prone baby scratch free. Hair brush and comb combo is also really nice and gentle enough for baby scalp. Would do wonders if a baby is suffering from cradle cap. Nasal Aspirator is also very useful. I would definitely recommend it to parents for early years of babies. Pouch makes it a beautiful travel friendly, well kept kit.
Fördelar
Perfect little selection of all useful tools. nice quality. pretty pouch. travel friendly
Nackdelar
I couldn't find anything bad.
Ja. jag rekommenderar den här produkten
Den här recensionen skrevs för SCH400/00 Baby care kit packed with baby care essentials
Ja. jag rekommenderar den här produkten
Den här recensionen skrevs för SCH400/00 Baby care kit packed with baby care essentials
Clarissa 101
26/02/2020
United Kingdom
Del av marknadsföring
Beautiful product
I am in love with this product, I have used alternative brands before and they weren’t as aesthetically pleasing as this one, the colour and design of the kid is lovely rather than too mature and plain. This is the first lot like this I have seen with a finger toothbrush which is turning in to a god send. the nail clippers are also very easy to hold on to and gives more control when cutting babies nails making it a lot less daunting. The thermometer reads well like others I have used and likewise with the nail scissors. The only thing I haven’t used and not sure whether I would use is the emery boards but they are also a nice addition from usual kits as it may be another parents preference. I highly recommend this product
Fördelar
Aesthetics , ergonomics
Nackdelar
Emery boards
Ja. jag rekommenderar den här produkten
Den här recensionen skrevs för SCH400/00 Baby care kit packed with baby care essentials
Ja. jag rekommenderar den här produkten
Den här recensionen skrevs för SCH400/00 Baby care kit packed with baby care essentials
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±0,1 °C mellan 35 °C och 42 °C vid rumstemperatur 22 °C