ProdukterSupport

Betala senare med Klarna

Registrera dig och få 100 kr rabatt

Fri frakt från 450 SEK

30 dagars ångerrätt

Alla serier

  • Mitt första babyvårdsset
  • Mitt första babyvårdsset
  • Mitt första babyvårdsset
  • Mitt första babyvårdsset
  • Mitt första babyvårdsset
  • Mitt första babyvårdsset
  • Mitt första babyvårdsset
  • Mitt första babyvårdsset
  • Mitt första babyvårdsset
  • Mitt första babyvårdsset
  • Mitt första babyvårdsset
  • Mitt första babyvårdsset
  • Mitt första babyvårdsset
  • Mitt första babyvårdsset
  • Mitt första babyvårdsset
  • Mitt första babyvårdsset
  • Mitt första babyvårdsset
  • Mitt första babyvårdsset
  • Mitt första babyvårdsset
  • Mitt första babyvårdsset
  • Mitt första babyvårdsset
  • Mitt första babyvårdsset
  • Mitt första babyvårdsset
  • Mitt första babyvårdsset

Utgått

Philips AventBabyvårdsset

SCH400/00

4.6
| (157) Recensioner | 95% rekommenderar den här produkten
Mitt första babyvårdsset
Med vårt babyvårdsset SCH400 kan du ge ditt barn den allra bästa omvårdnaden. Det kompakta setet innehåller en exakt och bekväm digital termometer med snabb mätning, nässug med mjuk ände, fingertandborste och nagel- och hårvårdsset.
Visa alla fördelar
Philips Avent #1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [9crop-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [master-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [com-mig]

bland varumärken som rekommenderas av mammor världen över1

Alla viktiga babyvårdsprodukter i ett komplett set

Mitt första babyvårdsset

  • Alla viktiga barnvårdsprodukter

  • Komplett set

  • Flickor och pojkar

Digital termometer med professionell noggrannhet *

Digital termometer med professionell noggrannhet *

Mät snabbt, bekvämt och noggrant barnets temperatur. Den digitala termometern har professionellt noggrannhet* och den flexibla toppen är extra bekväm för dig och barnet.

Kompakt och strukturerat set

Det här strukturerade setet har plats för andra babyvårdsprodukter men är ändå kompakt och enkelt att ta med. Perfekt för resor och barnrum.

Nässug med mjuk och flexibel spets

Nässug med mjuk och flexibel spets

Nässug hjälper till att öppna barnets luftvägar om barnet är snuvigt, så att barnet känner sig bättre och sover bättre.

Tekniska specifikationer

Få support för den här produkten

Hitta vanliga frågor, användarhandböcker, säkerhetsinformation och tips

Recensioner

De här recensionerna hanteras av Bazaarvoice och följer Bazaarvoices autenticitetspolicy, vilken stöds av antibedrägeriteknik och mänsklig analys. Mer information finns på
Kunders åsikter i form av produkt- och stjärnbetyg är användbara för alla kunder. De gör att du kan ta reda på mer om produkten, vilket kan hjälpa dig att fatta ett köpbeslut. Alla kunder som har köpt en produkt online eller i butik kan skicka in en recension

4.6

av 5

157

Recensioner

95%

rekommenderar den här produkten

02/03/2020

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

A must have set

Very nice quality baby care set! 10 piece set got everything you need. Digital thermometer have got soft tip which is great. Nasal aspirator is really effective. Finger toothbrush is soft and pleasant for baby's teeth and gums. Recommend to all parents.

Fördelar

Digital thermometer have got soft tip

Nackdelar

None

Ja. jag rekommenderar den här produkten

Den här recensionen skrevs för SCH400/00 Baby care kit packed with baby care essentials

Ja. jag rekommenderar den här produkten

Den här recensionen skrevs för SCH400/00 Baby care kit packed with baby care essentials

01/03/2020

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

A really useful baby care tool selection

This is a perfect head to toe care kit for baby. I really liked how practical and useful each tool is for my 17 months old little mischievous prince. I am sure it will be even more helpful when my second baby arrives in a couple of months. Loved the cute little toothbrush, my baby learnt it quickly and really enjoys when I brush around his teeth n gums every morning. Thermometer is quick as compared to the ones I used previously and is a must have when there is a baby in the house. Nail clipper, scissor and little emery board made it really easy to have well filed nice, clean and smooth nails leaving my eczema prone baby scratch free. Hair brush and comb combo is also really nice and gentle enough for baby scalp. Would do wonders if a baby is suffering from cradle cap. Nasal Aspirator is also very useful. I would definitely recommend it to parents for early years of babies. Pouch makes it a beautiful travel friendly, well kept kit.

Fördelar

Perfect little selection of all useful tools. nice quality. pretty pouch. travel friendly

Nackdelar

I couldn't find anything bad.

Ja. jag rekommenderar den här produkten

Den här recensionen skrevs för SCH400/00 Baby care kit packed with baby care essentials

Ja. jag rekommenderar den här produkten

Den här recensionen skrevs för SCH400/00 Baby care kit packed with baby care essentials

26/02/2020

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Beautiful product

I am in love with this product, I have used alternative brands before and they weren’t as aesthetically pleasing as this one, the colour and design of the kid is lovely rather than too mature and plain. This is the first lot like this I have seen with a finger toothbrush which is turning in to a god send. the nail clippers are also very easy to hold on to and gives more control when cutting babies nails making it a lot less daunting. The thermometer reads well like others I have used and likewise with the nail scissors. The only thing I haven’t used and not sure whether I would use is the emery boards but they are also a nice addition from usual kits as it may be another parents preference. I highly recommend this product

Fördelar

Aesthetics , ergonomics

Nackdelar

Emery boards

Ja. jag rekommenderar den här produkten

Den här recensionen skrevs för SCH400/00 Baby care kit packed with baby care essentials

Ja. jag rekommenderar den här produkten

Den här recensionen skrevs för SCH400/00 Baby care kit packed with baby care essentials

Anmäl dig till Philips nyhetsbrev för exklusiva erbjudanden

  • Tidig tillgång till försäljning.
  • Tips om hälsosam livsstil.
  • 100 kr i rabatt på ditt första köp.
  • Experttips och inspiration.

Jag vill ta emot marknadsföringskommunikation om Philips produkter, tjänster, evenemang och kampanjer baserat på mina preferenser och mitt beteende. Jag kan när som helst avsluta prenumerationen.

  • Tidig tillgång till försäljning.
  • Tips om hälsosam livsstil.
  • 100 kr i rabatt på ditt första köp.
  • Experttips och inspiration.
Ansvarsfriskrivningar

  1. Baserat på en onlineundersökning om kundnöjdhet som genomfördes globalt med 10.109 användare av varumärken och produkter inom mödra- och barnomsorg 2023. 

  1. ±0,1 °C mellan 35 °C och 42 °C vid rumstemperatur 22 °C