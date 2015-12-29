Betala senare med Klarna
Fri frakt från 450 SEK
30 dagars ångerrätt
Betala senare med Klarna
Fri frakt från 450 SEK
30 dagars ångerrätt
Utgått
SHB3185BK/00
Trådlös dynamisk och fyllig bas
Philips trådlösa SHB3185-hörlurar med Bluetooth-funktioner och enkel NFC-ihopparning. De har inspirerats av DJ-hörlurar och utformats för blivande artister. Njut av flera timmars musik eller ta emot samtal med hög komfort tack vare att de är bärbara och kan fällas ihop.
32 mm element/sluten baksida
On-ear
Öronkuddar som andas
Mjuka öronkuddar som andas – bekväma när du lyssnar länge
Element på 32 mm med hög intensitet ger dynamisk och fyllig bas
Med enkel NFC-ihopparning kan du ansluta dina Bluetooth-hörlurar till alla Bluetooth-aktiverade enheter – med bara en knapptryckning.
3.1
av 5
10
Recensioner
rodbrown1949
29/12/2015
United Kingdom
Great value / well deigned product
Great value for money, very comfortable to wear, easy to use and pair! Charges from laptop via USB / Mini USB! Works with Smart TV, Android phone and Chromebook! Great stereo sound!
Ja. jag rekommenderar den här produkten
Den här recensionen skrevs för SHB3185BK Bluetooth headset
Ja. jag rekommenderar den här produkten
Den här recensionen skrevs för SHB3185BK Bluetooth headset
phic
11/02/2016
United Kingdom
Verifierad köpare
Was working brilliantly until a couple of days ago!
I have been using the product with my Smart TV for a couple of months now and it has been great! The phones were easy to use, comfortable and had great sound! As soon as I switched it on, a message saying it was connected came on screen and all I had to do was use my remote to click OK! For the last couple of days though, I have had problems! The message no longer comes up when I switch on and I have to go into speakers on the TV, select 'bluetooth', select the phones which are 'paired' on the TV and select connect! Sometimes it does and sometimes it fails and I do not know what the problem is! Sometimes when I go through this procedure, when I select speakers, the phones are already connected! So I find it only 'good' in performance! Because the buttons are situated on the RHS on the phones and are pretty small, I have given Ease of use average and Design only good I would have otherwise given an good to excellent for all!
Ja. jag rekommenderar den här produkten
Den här recensionen skrevs för SHB3185BK Bluetooth headset
Ja. jag rekommenderar den här produkten
Den här recensionen skrevs för SHB3185BK Bluetooth headset
rodbrown1949
11/02/2016
United Kingdom
Verifierad köpare
Was working brilliantly until a couple of days ago!
I have been using the product with my Smart TV for a couple of months now and it has been great! The phones were easy to use, comfortable and had great sound! As soon as I switched it on, a message saying it was connected came on screen and all I had to do was use my remote to click OK! For the last couple of days though, I have had problems! The message no longer comes up when I switch on and I have to go into speakers on the TV, select 'bluetooth', select the phones which are 'paired' on the TV and select connect! Sometimes it does and sometimes it fails and I do not know what the problem is! Sometimes when I go through this procedure, when I select speakers, the phones are already connected! So I find it only 'good' in performance! Because the buttons are situated on the RHS on the phones and are pretty small, I have given Ease of use average and Design only good I would have otherwise given an good to excellent for all!
Ja. jag rekommenderar den här produkten
Den här recensionen skrevs för SHB3185BK Bluetooth headset
Ja. jag rekommenderar den här produkten
Den här recensionen skrevs för SHB3185BK Bluetooth headset
Det faktiska resultatet kan variera