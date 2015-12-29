ProdukterSupport

Betala senare med Klarna

Registrera dig och få 100 kr rabatt

Fri frakt från 450 SEK

30 dagars ångerrätt

Alla serier

  • Foto av produktdetalj
  • Foto av produktdetalj
  • Foto av förpackningen
  • Primär bild
  • Foto av produktdetalj
  • Foto av produktdetalj
  • Foto av förpackningen
  • Primär bild

Utgått

Bluetooth-headset

SHB3185BK/00

3.1

| (10) Recensioner

Trådlös dynamisk och fyllig bas

Philips trådlösa SHB3185-hörlurar med Bluetooth-funktioner och enkel NFC-ihopparning. De har inspirerats av DJ-hörlurar och utformats för blivande artister. Njut av flera timmars musik eller ta emot samtal med hög komfort tack vare att de är bärbara och kan fällas ihop.

Visa alla fördelar

Trådlös dynamisk och fyllig bas

  • 32 mm element/sluten baksida

  • On-ear

  • Öronkuddar som andas

Mjuka öronkuddar som andas, passar när du lyssnar långa stunder

Mjuka öronkuddar som andas, passar när du lyssnar långa stunder

Mjuka öronkuddar som andas – bekväma när du lyssnar länge

Element på 32 mm med hög intensitet, för dynamisk och fyllig bas

Element på 32 mm med hög intensitet, för dynamisk och fyllig bas

Element på 32 mm med hög intensitet ger dynamisk och fyllig bas

NFC-anslutning med en tryckning för enkel ihopparning

NFC-anslutning med en tryckning för enkel ihopparning

Med enkel NFC-ihopparning kan du ansluta dina Bluetooth-hörlurar till alla Bluetooth-aktiverade enheter – med bara en knapptryckning.

Tekniska specifikationer

Få support för den här produkten

Hitta vanliga frågor, användarhandböcker, säkerhetsinformation och tips

Recensioner

De här recensionerna hanteras av Bazaarvoice och följer Bazaarvoices autenticitetspolicy, vilken stöds av antibedrägeriteknik och mänsklig analys. Mer information finns på
Kunders åsikter i form av produkt- och stjärnbetyg är användbara för alla kunder. De gör att du kan ta reda på mer om produkten, vilket kan hjälpa dig att fatta ett köpbeslut. Alla kunder som har köpt en produkt online eller i butik kan skicka in en recension

3.1

av 5

10

Recensioner

2

29/12/2015

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Great value / well deigned product

Great value for money, very comfortable to wear, easy to use and pair! Charges from laptop via USB / Mini USB! Works with Smart TV, Android phone and Chromebook! Great stereo sound!

Ja. jag rekommenderar den här produkten

Den här recensionen skrevs för SHB3185BK Bluetooth headset

Ja. jag rekommenderar den här produkten

Den här recensionen skrevs för SHB3185BK Bluetooth headset

11/02/2016

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verifierad köpare

Was working brilliantly until a couple of days ago!

I have been using the product with my Smart TV for a couple of months now and it has been great! The phones were easy to use, comfortable and had great sound! As soon as I switched it on, a message saying it was connected came on screen and all I had to do was use my remote to click OK! For the last couple of days though, I have had problems! The message no longer comes up when I switch on and I have to go into speakers on the TV, select 'bluetooth', select the phones which are 'paired' on the TV and select connect! Sometimes it does and sometimes it fails and I do not know what the problem is! Sometimes when I go through this procedure, when I select speakers, the phones are already connected! So I find it only 'good' in performance! Because the buttons are situated on the RHS on the phones and are pretty small, I have given Ease of use average and Design only good I would have otherwise given an good to excellent for all!

Ja. jag rekommenderar den här produkten

Den här recensionen skrevs för SHB3185BK Bluetooth headset

Ja. jag rekommenderar den här produkten

Den här recensionen skrevs för SHB3185BK Bluetooth headset

11/02/2016

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verifierad köpare

Was working brilliantly until a couple of days ago!

I have been using the product with my Smart TV for a couple of months now and it has been great! The phones were easy to use, comfortable and had great sound! As soon as I switched it on, a message saying it was connected came on screen and all I had to do was use my remote to click OK! For the last couple of days though, I have had problems! The message no longer comes up when I switch on and I have to go into speakers on the TV, select 'bluetooth', select the phones which are 'paired' on the TV and select connect! Sometimes it does and sometimes it fails and I do not know what the problem is! Sometimes when I go through this procedure, when I select speakers, the phones are already connected! So I find it only 'good' in performance! Because the buttons are situated on the RHS on the phones and are pretty small, I have given Ease of use average and Design only good I would have otherwise given an good to excellent for all!

Ja. jag rekommenderar den här produkten

Den här recensionen skrevs för SHB3185BK Bluetooth headset

Ja. jag rekommenderar den här produkten

Den här recensionen skrevs för SHB3185BK Bluetooth headset

Anmäl dig till Philips nyhetsbrev för exklusiva erbjudanden

  • Tidig tillgång till försäljning.
  • Tips om hälsosam livsstil.
  • 100 kr i rabatt på ditt första köp.
  • Experttips och inspiration.

Jag vill ha kampanjutskick (baserat på mina preferenser och vanor) om Philips produkter, tjänster, evenemang och kampanjer. Jag kan enkelt avsluta min prenumeration när som helst!

  • Tidig tillgång till försäljning.
  • Tips om hälsosam livsstil.
  • 100 kr i rabatt på ditt första köp.
  • Experttips och inspiration.
Ansvarsfriskrivningar

  1. Det faktiska resultatet kan variera