Betala senare med Klarna
Fri frakt från 450 SEK
30 dagars ångerrätt
Betala senare med Klarna
Fri frakt från 450 SEK
30 dagars ångerrätt
Retrodesign, modernt ljud
Max 240 W (120 W RMS)
Skivspelare med två hastigheter
DAB+/FM, Bluetooth® 5.4
Den iögonfallande 50-talsdesignen är en hyllning till Philips legendariska radiomodeller från 1930- och 1950-talen, medan det fylliga, kraftfulla ljudet för dig tillbaka till nutiden. Retrodetaljer som träpanelen och det skålformade högtalargallret passar perfekt ihop med moderna bekvämligheter som Bluetooth® och vår praktiska tillhörande app.
Njut av ett fantastiskt fylligt och varmt maxljud på 240 W (120 W RMS) när du streamar eller lyssnar på radio – och få upp till maximalt 120 W (60 W RMS) när du spelar skivor. Två stora högtalarelement och två tweeters kombineras med en baswoofer och basreflexport för att fylla luften med höga toner, ett uttrycksfullt mellanregister och kontrollerad, kraftfull bas.
Du kan spela vinylskivor med 33 1/3 eller 45 varv per minut på den gjutna aluminiumskivan, och dammskyddet kan tas bort om du föredrar din The Tina utan det. En motviktad tonarm i aluminium och en vibrationsdämpande mekanism säkerställer att den utbytbara Audio-Technica-nålen följer spåren perfekt, så festen kommer att svänga även vid högsta volym, men det gör inte dina skivor.
4.7
av 5
3
Recensioner
100%
rekommenderar den här produkten
chuda00
18/11/2025
United Kingdom
Amazing look, great sound
The PHILIPS TAV9000D CENTURY The Tina Bluetooth Turntable is one of those rare gadgets that perfectly blends classic design with modern convenience. Its retro styling immediately stands out — the warm wood finish, textured details, and subtle lighting make it as much a showpiece as it is a music player. Sound quality is excellent for its size. The built-in speakers deliver a rich, full sound with surprisingly good low-end depth, and there’s plenty of power to fill a medium-sized room. Vocals and instrumentals come through clearly, giving both vinyl and Bluetooth audio a satisfying warmth that feels true to the analog vibe. It supports two speeds, 33⅓ and 45 RPM, so you can spin both LPs and singles. The mechanism runs smoothly, and the anti-vibration design does a nice job minimising rumble and distortion, even at higher volumes. It’s the kind of setup where you can really hear the detail in each record — without the hiss or wobble that cheaper turntables sometimes produce. Bluetooth connectivity is quick and stable. Pairing a phone or tablet takes just a few seconds, and switching between vinyl and Bluetooth modes is seamless. Overall, the PHILIPS TAV9000D CENTURY The Tina is a fantastic turntable for music lovers who appreciate vintage looks but expect modern performance. It sounds great, feels well-built, and looks absolutely stunning in any living space.
Ja. jag rekommenderar den här produkten
Den här recensionen skrevs för Retro TAV9000D Bluetooth® turntable
Ja. jag rekommenderar den här produkten
Den här recensionen skrevs för Retro TAV9000D Bluetooth® turntable
JLS888
10/11/2025
United Kingdom
Surprisingly Fantastic!!!!
The Tina is perfect if you love that cool, old-school look but still want all the modern technology. This is an all-in-one music system. What makes it stand out is that it doesn't sound cheap like a lot of other integrated record players. Surprisingly, it has good hardware for vinyl player, which reduces the risk of damaging my vinyls. Beyond vinyl, it also streams music easily via Bluetooth 5.4 and has DAB/FM radio built in. Although, we only really use it to play vinyls. Basically, if you want a simple, single-unit setup that looks fantastic and delivers surprisingly good sound, The Tina is fantastic.
Fördelar
High quality materials used and fantastic sound
Nackdelar
Price
Ja. jag rekommenderar den här produkten
Den här recensionen skrevs för Retro TAV9000D Bluetooth® turntable
Ja. jag rekommenderar den här produkten
Den här recensionen skrevs för Retro TAV9000D Bluetooth® turntable
Trog
17/01/2026
France
Magnifique appareil, son ok, deux frustrations
Magnifique appareil, belle construction, lourd et stable. Le son est de qualité, mais la caisse presente une legere resonance dans le bas medium, et le volume sonore n’est pas en rapport avec les 120W RMS annoncés (le gain de l’amplificateur est faible donc même à fond ce n’est pas très fort). Le BT fonctionne très bien. On retrouve des sensations d’antant en l’utilisant, ma femme et mes enfants l’adorent ! Deux points d’amélioration très importants pour les prochaines mises à jour : 1- l’appareil se met en veille très rapidement et il n’est actuellement pas possible de le rallumer depuis l’appli mobile, on est obligé de se deplacer. Pourtant l’appareil est toujours alimenté donc techniquement il n’y a rien de compliqué à le faire. 2- le niveau de sortie Audio Out n’est pas fixe, il depend du reglage du volume, or il n’est pas possible de désactiver l’amplificateur interne. Par consequent il est impossible d’utiliser cet appareil comme une entrée Phono/Dab/BT pour une autre chaine hifi, ce qui rend cette sortie Audio Out inutile. Quel dommage ! Mais une mise à jour peut corriger cela.
Fördelar
Magnifique objet, plaisir d’antant
Nackdelar
Se met en veille trop vite, il faut se deplacer pour le rallumer. La sortie Audio Out ne permet pas d’utiliser l’appareil comme une source de niveau fixe pour une autre chaîne hifi.
Ja. jag rekommenderar den här produkten
Den här recensionen skrevs för Retro TAV9000D Platine Bluetooth®
Ja. jag rekommenderar den här produkten
Den här recensionen skrevs för Retro TAV9000D Platine Bluetooth®
Bluetooth®-märket och -logotyperna är registrerade varumärken som ägs av Bluetooth SIG, Inc. Auracast™-märket och -logotyperna är varumärken som ägs av Bluetooth SIG, Inc.