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  • The Tina
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  • The Tina
  • The Tina
  • The Tina
  • The Tina
  • The Tina
  • The Tina
  • The Tina
  • The Tina
  • The Tina
  • The Tina
  • The Tina
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  • The Tina
  • The Tina
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  • The Tina
  • The Tina

RetroBluetooth®-skivspelare

TAV9000D/10

4.7
| (3) Recensioner | 100% rekommenderar den här produkten
The Tina
Hela hjärtat. Hela själen. Ge kraft till musiken du älskar med allt-i-ett-skivspelaren med Bluetooth® som spelar upp skivor, streamar musik och sänder radio. Du får en fantastiskt snygg retrodesign och epsika inbyggda högtalare som ger ett riktigt stort stereoljud.
Visa alla fördelar

The Tina

  • Retrodesign, modernt ljud

  • Max 240 W (120 W RMS)

  • Skivspelare med två hastigheter

  • DAB+/FM, Bluetooth® 5.4

Stil från då, ljud från nu

Stil från då, ljud från nu

Den iögonfallande 50-talsdesignen är en hyllning till Philips legendariska radiomodeller från 1930- och 1950-talen, medan det fylliga, kraftfulla ljudet för dig tillbaka till nutiden. Retrodetaljer som träpanelen och det skålformade högtalargallret passar perfekt ihop med moderna bekvämligheter som Bluetooth® och vår praktiska tillhörande app.

Otroligt kraftfullt ljud från inbyggda högtalare

Otroligt kraftfullt ljud från inbyggda högtalare

Njut av ett fantastiskt fylligt och varmt maxljud på 240 W (120 W RMS) när du streamar eller lyssnar på radio – och få upp till maximalt 120 W (60 W RMS) när du spelar skivor. Två stora högtalarelement och två tweeters kombineras med en baswoofer och basreflexport för att fylla luften med höga toner, ett uttrycksfullt mellanregister och kontrollerad, kraftfull bas.

Bältdriven skivspelare med två hastigheter. Byggd för att klara hög effekt

Bältdriven skivspelare med två hastigheter. Byggd för att klara hög effekt

Du kan spela vinylskivor med 33 1/3 eller 45 varv per minut på den gjutna aluminiumskivan, och dammskyddet kan tas bort om du föredrar din The Tina utan det. En motviktad tonarm i aluminium och en vibrationsdämpande mekanism säkerställer att den utbytbara Audio-Technica-nålen följer spåren perfekt, så festen kommer att svänga även vid högsta volym, men det gör inte dina skivor.

Tekniska specifikationer

Få support för den här produkten

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Recensioner

De här recensionerna hanteras av Bazaarvoice och följer Bazaarvoices autenticitetspolicy, vilken stöds av antibedrägeriteknik och mänsklig analys. Mer information finns på
Kunders åsikter i form av produkt- och stjärnbetyg är användbara för alla kunder. De gör att du kan ta reda på mer om produkten, vilket kan hjälpa dig att fatta ett köpbeslut. Alla kunder som har köpt en produkt online eller i butik kan skicka in en recension

4.7

av 5

3

Recensioner

100%

rekommenderar den här produkten

3
2
1

18/11/2025

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Amazing look, great sound

The PHILIPS TAV9000D CENTURY The Tina Bluetooth Turntable is one of those rare gadgets that perfectly blends classic design with modern convenience. Its retro styling immediately stands out — the warm wood finish, textured details, and subtle lighting make it as much a showpiece as it is a music player. Sound quality is excellent for its size. The built-in speakers deliver a rich, full sound with surprisingly good low-end depth, and there’s plenty of power to fill a medium-sized room. Vocals and instrumentals come through clearly, giving both vinyl and Bluetooth audio a satisfying warmth that feels true to the analog vibe. It supports two speeds, 33⅓ and 45 RPM, so you can spin both LPs and singles. The mechanism runs smoothly, and the anti-vibration design does a nice job minimising rumble and distortion, even at higher volumes. It’s the kind of setup where you can really hear the detail in each record — without the hiss or wobble that cheaper turntables sometimes produce. Bluetooth connectivity is quick and stable. Pairing a phone or tablet takes just a few seconds, and switching between vinyl and Bluetooth modes is seamless. Overall, the PHILIPS TAV9000D CENTURY The Tina is a fantastic turntable for music lovers who appreciate vintage looks but expect modern performance. It sounds great, feels well-built, and looks absolutely stunning in any living space.

Ja. jag rekommenderar den här produkten

Den här recensionen skrevs för Retro TAV9000D Bluetooth® turntable

Ja. jag rekommenderar den här produkten

Den här recensionen skrevs för Retro TAV9000D Bluetooth® turntable

10/11/2025

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Surprisingly Fantastic!!!!

The Tina is perfect if you love that cool, old-school look but still want all the modern technology. This is an all-in-one music system. What makes it stand out is that it doesn't sound cheap like a lot of other integrated record players. Surprisingly, it has good hardware for vinyl player, which reduces the risk of damaging my vinyls. Beyond vinyl, it also streams music easily via Bluetooth 5.4 and has DAB/FM radio built in. Although, we only really use it to play vinyls. Basically, if you want a simple, single-unit setup that looks fantastic and delivers surprisingly good sound, The Tina is fantastic.

Fördelar

High quality materials used and fantastic sound

Nackdelar

Price

Ja. jag rekommenderar den här produkten

Den här recensionen skrevs för Retro TAV9000D Bluetooth® turntable

Ja. jag rekommenderar den här produkten

Den här recensionen skrevs för Retro TAV9000D Bluetooth® turntable

17/01/2026

France

France

Magnifique appareil, son ok, deux frustrations

Magnifique appareil, belle construction, lourd et stable. Le son est de qualité, mais la caisse presente une legere resonance dans le bas medium, et le volume sonore n’est pas en rapport avec les 120W RMS annoncés (le gain de l’amplificateur est faible donc même à fond ce n’est pas très fort). Le BT fonctionne très bien. On retrouve des sensations d’antant en l’utilisant, ma femme et mes enfants l’adorent ! Deux points d’amélioration très importants pour les prochaines mises à jour : 1- l’appareil se met en veille très rapidement et il n’est actuellement pas possible de le rallumer depuis l’appli mobile, on est obligé de se deplacer. Pourtant l’appareil est toujours alimenté donc techniquement il n’y a rien de compliqué à le faire. 2- le niveau de sortie Audio Out n’est pas fixe, il depend du reglage du volume, or il n’est pas possible de désactiver l’amplificateur interne. Par consequent il est impossible d’utiliser cet appareil comme une entrée Phono/Dab/BT pour une autre chaine hifi, ce qui rend cette sortie Audio Out inutile. Quel dommage ! Mais une mise à jour peut corriger cela.

Fördelar

Magnifique objet, plaisir d’antant

Nackdelar

Se met en veille trop vite, il faut se deplacer pour le rallumer. La sortie Audio Out ne permet pas d’utiliser l’appareil comme une source de niveau fixe pour une autre chaîne hifi.

Ja. jag rekommenderar den här produkten

Den här recensionen skrevs för Retro TAV9000D Platine Bluetooth®

Ja. jag rekommenderar den här produkten

Den här recensionen skrevs för Retro TAV9000D Platine Bluetooth®

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Jag vill ta emot marknadsföringskommunikation om Philips produkter, tjänster, evenemang och kampanjer baserat på mina preferenser och mitt beteende. Jag kan när som helst avsluta prenumerationen.

  • Tidig tillgång till försäljning.
  • Tips om hälsosam livsstil.
  • 100 kr i rabatt på ditt första köp.
  • Experttips och inspiration.
Ansvarsfriskrivningar

  1. Bluetooth®-märket och -logotyperna är registrerade varumärken som ägs av Bluetooth SIG, Inc. Auracast™-märket och -logotyperna är varumärken som ägs av Bluetooth SIG, Inc.