These headphones are the best sound quality headphones that you can buy for the price that they’re being sold to. X3 are High Resolution headphones on up to 24Bit/192kHz and that alone speaks for itself. Could been some shorter cables to the X3 because those who come with the X3 are 3 Meters long. So I would appreciate something like 1.2-1.6 Meters I just say but that’s the only minus I can find on these beautiful set of headphones Hi Res so TIDAL, Qobuz or Amazon Music with Hi Res streaming options is a dream on these X3’s, it’s like a dream come to for your ears every time your favorite song plays it’s a great experience & can only be matched by expensive headphones such as some Sennheiser or Beyerdynamic for example. We are talking a bit more expensive for these headphones those than the X3 it can only be matched at the price with the X2 the version before the X3 but still these ones are an upgrade I think. I have both of them so if you want something with quality High Resolution up to 24Bit/192kHz without any dongle USB-C adapter in the middle to reach that Resolution Height then the Philips Fidelio X3 are the perfect choice. 10/10 from me in score & 6/6 in total dices score. Still with an open back not closed it is worth the money and they should have been made in closed version too because then we costumers would had an even choosing between what suits our own personal needs. I think that I’ve read somewhere that they go as far as 32Bits to just saying. I know it’s High Resolution from mailing with Philips and what I shared was the response. 3,5mm jack cable old school followed a 2,5mm cable to but I only use the 3,5mm. You can connect it to your AV-Receiver to cause there are a 6+mm adapter in the box. They are perfect for home, vacation or inside use until you get a shorter cable for them then all over use is alright. Just find the best High Resolution cable you can find to an affordable price online because it does exist it just doesn’t have the Philips brand on it. All together a great choice you will notice the differences between these babies & a MP3 Spotify Music/Audio Resolution that are being played finally you can hear the order of the instruments that are playing & it’s clearness with great vocal. High Resolution are not to be stopped it has come to stay and revolutionize the music industry for more than just audiophiles, this will be the standard in the future now because it’s unbeatable if you play your High Resolution music files with the right gear such as a smartphone with the right DAC that supports High Resolution quality music for example Sony does and it’s being named DSEE Ultimate this is available in their smartphones and probably other brands follow up on this hype on Hi Res that will awaken Rock N’ Roll once more for the X3 with for example Rammstein, Motley Crue or ZZ Top played at The High Resolution 24Bit/192kHz beats all the MP3’s I’ve ever heard for MP3 is so compressed that it looses the detail, clearness & overall quality you just got to check it out but remember only with the proper gear that matches all together this is possible. Speakers & Everything Connected Such As The Cables & Of Course Player Has To Be The High Resolution DAC.