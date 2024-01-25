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  • Som en konsertlokal för dina öron
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  • Som en konsertlokal för dina öron
  • Som en konsertlokal för dina öron
  • Som en konsertlokal för dina öron
  • Som en konsertlokal för dina öron
  • Som en konsertlokal för dina öron
  • Som en konsertlokal för dina öron
  • Som en konsertlokal för dina öron
  • Som en konsertlokal för dina öron
  • Som en konsertlokal för dina öron
  • Som en konsertlokal för dina öron
  • Som en konsertlokal för dina öron
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  • Som en konsertlokal för dina öron
  • Som en konsertlokal för dina öron
  • Som en konsertlokal för dina öron
  • Som en konsertlokal för dina öron
  • Som en konsertlokal för dina öron
  • Som en konsertlokal för dina öron
  • Som en konsertlokal för dina öron
  • Som en konsertlokal för dina öron
  • Som en konsertlokal för dina öron
  • Som en konsertlokal för dina öron

Utgått

FidelioX3 trådbundna over-ear-hörlurar med öppen baksida

X3/00

4.8
| (30) Recensioner | 96% rekommenderar den här produkten

2 Utmärkelser

Som en konsertlokal för dina öron
De här hörlurarna med öppen baksida i audiofilklass matchar fjäderlätt komfort med förstklassig fininställning – från sångarens andetag till fingrar som gnisslar på ett greppbräde. Upptäck nya lager av transparens och detaljer varje gång du tar på dem.
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Konstruerade för enastående prestanda

Konstruerade för enastående prestanda

Philips Fidelio X3-hörlurar har kåpor med dubbla lager som minskar resonans och vibrationer. Neodymelementen är utformade med 15 graders lutning så att de passar örats naturliga geometri för optimal exakthet vid höga frekvenser. Resultatet: perfekta prestanda med utsökta detaljer.

Känn passionen. Premium design

Känn passionen. Premium design

De här over-ear-hörlurarna är inte bara gjorda för att ge spektakulärt ljud, utan de känns även fantastiska. Det lätta och mjuka inre huvudbandet kan anpassas så att det sitter perfekt, och det lite tyngre yttre huvudbandet ger en skön känsla. De fjäderlätta öronkuddarna med formbart skum skapar en perfekt förslutning. Perfekt när du lyssnar långa stunder.

Design med öppen baksida. Bred och naturlig ljudbild

Design med öppen baksida. Bred och naturlig ljudbild

Öronkuddarnas öppna baksida har täckts med akustiskt transparent Kvadrat-högtalartyg. Luft kan flöda fritt genom tyget, vilket förhindrar att lufttryck byggs upp bakom membranet och skapar uppslukande och nyanserat ljud.

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Utmärkelser

  • Award image AWARD-1679510
  • Award image AWARD-1679621

Recensioner

De här recensionerna hanteras av Bazaarvoice och följer Bazaarvoices autenticitetspolicy, vilken stöds av antibedrägeriteknik och mänsklig analys. Mer information finns på
Kunders åsikter i form av produkt- och stjärnbetyg är användbara för alla kunder. De gör att du kan ta reda på mer om produkten, vilket kan hjälpa dig att fatta ett köpbeslut. Alla kunder som har köpt en produkt online eller i butik kan skicka in en recension

4.8

av 5

30

Recensioner

96%

rekommenderar den här produkten

3
2

25/01/2024

Norge

Norge

Philips Fidelio X3

These headphones are the best sound quality headphones that you can buy for the price that they’re being sold to. X3 are High Resolution headphones on up to 24Bit/192kHz and that alone speaks for itself. Could been some shorter cables to the X3 because those who come with the X3 are 3 Meters long. So I would appreciate something like 1.2-1.6 Meters I just say but that’s the only minus I can find on these beautiful set of headphones Hi Res so TIDAL, Qobuz or Amazon Music with Hi Res streaming options is a dream on these X3’s, it’s like a dream come to for your ears every time your favorite song plays it’s a great experience & can only be matched by expensive headphones such as some Sennheiser or Beyerdynamic for example. We are talking a bit more expensive for these headphones those than the X3 it can only be matched at the price with the X2 the version before the X3 but still these ones are an upgrade I think. I have both of them so if you want something with quality High Resolution up to 24Bit/192kHz without any dongle USB-C adapter in the middle to reach that Resolution Height then the Philips Fidelio X3 are the perfect choice. 10/10 from me in score & 6/6 in total dices score. Still with an open back not closed it is worth the money and they should have been made in closed version too because then we costumers would had an even choosing between what suits our own personal needs. I think that I’ve read somewhere that they go as far as 32Bits to just saying. I know it’s High Resolution from mailing with Philips and what I shared was the response. 3,5mm jack cable old school followed a 2,5mm cable to but I only use the 3,5mm. You can connect it to your AV-Receiver to cause there are a 6+mm adapter in the box. They are perfect for home, vacation or inside use until you get a shorter cable for them then all over use is alright. Just find the best High Resolution cable you can find to an affordable price online because it does exist it just doesn’t have the Philips brand on it. All together a great choice you will notice the differences between these babies & a MP3 Spotify Music/Audio Resolution that are being played finally you can hear the order of the instruments that are playing & it’s clearness with great vocal. High Resolution are not to be stopped it has come to stay and revolutionize the music industry for more than just audiophiles, this will be the standard in the future now because it’s unbeatable if you play your High Resolution music files with the right gear such as a smartphone with the right DAC that supports High Resolution quality music for example Sony does and it’s being named DSEE Ultimate this is available in their smartphones and probably other brands follow up on this hype on Hi Res that will awaken Rock N’ Roll once more for the X3 with for example Rammstein, Motley Crue or ZZ Top played at The High Resolution 24Bit/192kHz beats all the MP3’s I’ve ever heard for MP3 is so compressed that it looses the detail, clearness & overall quality you just got to check it out but remember only with the proper gear that matches all together this is possible. Speakers & Everything Connected Such As The Cables & Of Course Player Has To Be The High Resolution DAC.

Fördelar

High Resolution, Design, Engineering, Comfort & Quality

Nackdelar

Too long cable at 3M should’ve been two sets.

Ja. jag rekommenderar den här produkten

Den här recensionen skrevs för Fidelio X3 X3 kablede hodetelefoner med åpen bakside

Ja. jag rekommenderar den här produkten

Den här recensionen skrevs för Fidelio X3 X3 kablede hodetelefoner med åpen bakside

16/01/2022

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verifierad köpare

Great sound and very comfortable

Having previously owned Sennheisser 575's, I had been considering the X3's as a logical next step. I aim to use the X3,'s for listening to classical music and jazz from Bach to Herbie Hancock, and for playing keyboard at home. The X3's are big and comfy, early days yet but great (in my opinion) for chamber music and vocals. They're crystal clear used direct from a Marantz CD 6007, instruments and vocals are detailed and spacious. Build quality seems good, can't see any flaws The leather and Kvadrat fabric lends an air of luxury.

Fördelar

Great sound, comfortable, luxury finish and build quality

Nackdelar

They're almost too nice, keeping them stored in a bag to preserve the finish

Ja. jag rekommenderar den här produkten

Den här recensionen skrevs för Fidelio X3 X3 wired over-ear open-back headphones

Ja. jag rekommenderar den här produkten

Den här recensionen skrevs för Fidelio X3 X3 wired over-ear open-back headphones

05/10/2020

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Outstanding headphones, unbelievable sound

They look the part, very high quality materials, but best of all is the sound quality... used in conjunction with my 1988 800 series equipment it’s hard to imagine anything better

Fördelar

Quality - build & dound

Nackdelar

None that I have found yet

Ja. jag rekommenderar den här produkten

Den här recensionen skrevs för Fidelio X3 X3 wired over-ear open-back headphones

Ja. jag rekommenderar den här produkten

Den här recensionen skrevs för Fidelio X3 X3 wired over-ear open-back headphones

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