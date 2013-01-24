Philips Sonicare sekretessinformation


Sekretessinformationen uppdaterades senast den [25] juli 2019.

Philips Sonicare (”appen”) ger användare runt om i världen råd om hur de kan förbättra sina tandborstnings- och munhygienvanor (”tjänster”). Appen använder personuppgifter som samlas in eller bearbetas av tandborsten som är ansluten till Philips Sonicare (”enheten”) och/eller appen.

 

Syftet med denna sekretessinformation är att hjälpa dig förstå våra sekretessrutiner när du använder våra tjänster, bland annat vilka data vi samlar in, varför vi samlar in dem och vad vi gör med dem samt dina individuella rättigheter. Sekretesspolicyn gäller personuppgifter som samlas in eller bearbetas av tandborstar anslutna till enheten och/eller appen, som kontrolleras av eller står under kontroll av Philips Oral Healthcare, LLC eller något av dess närstående företag eller dotterbolag (”Philips”, ”vår”, ”vi” eller ”oss”).

 

Läs även vår information om cookies och användningsvillkor som beskriver på vilka villkor du använder våra tjänster.

Vilka personuppgifter samlas in, och för vilka syften?


Vi tar emot eller samlar in personuppgifter, vilket beskrivs i detalj nedan, när vi tillhandahåller våra tjänster, inklusive när du har åtkomst till, laddar ned och installerar appen. 
account data

Känsliga personuppgifter

Vi samlar in följande munvårdsuppgifter:
 

  •      Din enhets borstningsuppgifter, inklusive dina rutiner, sessionsinformation samt sensordata som läge, position, rörelse och tryck på tandborsten.

  •      Dina borstningsmål och andra munvårdsrutiner/aktiviteter (t.ex. användning av tandtråd och munskölj), dina svar på vår personanpassningssida i rekryteringsformuläret och fokusområdet (t.ex. din uppbyggnad av plack, blödande områden, tillbakadraget tandkött och eventuella hål) samt var du börjar borstas (dvs. var i munnen du vill börja borstas).

Vi samlar in dessa uppgifter för att förse dig med våra tjänster, inklusive att ge dig återmatning och vägledning i reatid medan du borstar, ge dig ett anpassat program för att omedelbart ta itu med ställen du missat, spåra ditt borsthuvuds effektivitet och meddela dig när det är dags att byta ut borsthuvudet samt skicka påminnelser om att använda munskölj och tungskrapning. Vi använder även dina munvårdsuppgifter för att utveckla nya produkter och tjänster för dig.

När du vill ta emot rekommendationer om Philips-produkter i appen behandlar vi dina munvårdsdata för att rekommendera produkter för dig och hjälpa dig att uppnå bättre resultat.
    

Innan vi samlar in några känsliga uppgifter kommer vi att informera dig och be om ditt uttryckliga samtycke till detta enligt artikel 9.2.a. i EU:s föreskrift 2016/679. Utöver vad som anges ovan ber vi dig att inte skicka eller röja några känsliga personuppgifter (t.ex. personnummer, information om ras eller etniskt ursprung, politiska åsikter, religiös, filosofisk eller annan övertygelse, sexliv eller sexuell läggning, biometriska eller genetiska uppgifter, kriminell bakgrund eller fackmedlemskap) för oss, i eller via appen, eller på andra sätt.

Visa flerVisa färre

Kontouppgifter

Vi samlar in dina personuppgifter när du skapar ett konto. DU kan logga in i appen med ett MyPhilips-konto eller med din sociala medieprofil. Personuppgifter som vi samlar in kan omfatta ditt namn, e-postadress, land, språk och lösenord. För användare i Kina samlar vi in användarnas telefonnummer.
 

  • Om du väljer att logga via sociala medier kommer de personuppgifter vi samlar in att omfatta din offentliga basprofil (t.ex. profilfoto, identifiering, kön, profil-URL, födelsedag, startsida och plats) samt din e-postadress.  I det här fallet kan din leverantör av sociala medier komma att samla in information om det faktum att du använder appen och loggar in med ditt konto på sociala medier. Läs igenom sekretesspolicyn från leverantören av sociala medier (t.ex. Facebook, Google) för att ta reda på mer om deras sekretessregler, inklusive vilken typ av personuppgifter de samlar in, och hur de använder, bearbetar och skyddar dem..


  • De personuppgifter som samlas in används för att skapa och hantera ditt konto. Du kan använda ditt konto för att logga in i appen på ett säkert sätt. Om du skapar ett MyPhilips-konto för att logga in i appen kommer vi att skicka ett välkomstmeddelande via e-post för att verifiera ditt användarnamn och lösenord, för att kommunicera med dig som svar på dina förfrågningar, skicka dig strikt servicerelaterad information eller direktmarknadskommunikation ifall du har valt detta. Du kan också använda ditt MyPhilips-konto för att beställa en Philips-produkt eller tjänst, delta i en kampanj eller ett spel, delta i en aktivitet på sociala medier om en Philips-kampanj (t.ex. klicka på "Gilla" eller "Dela") samt delta i produkttester eller undersökningar.

    Eftersom vi använder dina kontouppgifter för att tillhandahålla tjänsterna anser vi att denna bearbetning är nödvändig för att uppfylla ett avtal som du är part i och som är lagligt enligt artikel 6.1. (b) i EU-föreskrift 2016/679.
Visa flerVisa färre
Data filled in by you

Enhetsdata

Vi kan samla in enhetsspecifik information när du installerar, har åtkomst till eller använder enheten, inklusive ditt unika användarnummer för enheten.

 

Appen registrerar också (i) hur lång tid du använder enheten och batterinivån samt (ii) typen av borsthuvud och dess livslängd. 

 

Vi använder dessa uppgifter för att koppla ihop din enhet med appen, spåra ditt borsthuvuds effektivitet och påminna dig när det dags att byta ut borsthuvudet.

 

Eftersom dina enhetsdata endast bearbetas i syfte att tillhandahålla tjänsterna anser vi att denna bearbetning är nödvändig för att uppfylla ett avtal som du är part i och som är lagligt enligt artikel 6.1.(b) i EU-föreskrift 2016/679.

Visa flerVisa färre
Cookies

Cookies

I vissa länder använder vi cookies, taggar och liknande teknik ("cookies") för att driva, tillhandahålla, förbättra, förstå och anpassa våra tjänster. Cookies gör att vi kan känna igen din mobila enhet och samla in dina personuppgifter, bland annat din enhets unika användarnummer, din mobila enhets IP-adress, vilken typ av mobil webbläsare eller operativsystem du använder, sessions- och användningsuppgifter eller servicerelaterad prestandainformation, som är information om din användning av appen.

 

Innan vi använder cookies kommer vi att be om ditt samtycke till detta.  Mer information om användningen av cookies i denna app finns i vår information om cookies, som du hittar under sekretessinställningarna i appen.

Visa flerVisa färre
Location data

Transaktionsinformation

Om du betalar för våra tjänster kan vi ta emot information och bekräftelser, t.ex. betalningskvitton, bland annat från app-butiker och andra tredje parter som bearbetar din betalning.

Kundsupport

När du begär kundsupport kan vi be dig att förse oss med information om din användning av våra tjänster, inklusive din interaktion med Philips, och hur vi kan kontakta dig så att vi kan ge dig begärd support. Vi driver och tillhandahåller våra tjänster, inklusive att tillhandahålla kundsupport, och förbättrar, fixar och anpassar våra tjänster. Vi använder också din information för att svara dig när du kontaktar oss.

 

Vi anser att det är nödvändigt att bearbeta dina kundsupportdata för att uppfylla ett avtal som du är part i och som är lagligt enligt artikel 6.1.(b) i EU-föreskrift 2016/679.
Combined data

Kombinerade data

Vi kan kombinera dina personuppgifter, bland annat kontouppgifter och cookies, med data som samlats in under dina interaktioner med och din användning av Philips digitala kanaler som exempelvis sociala medier, webbplatser, e-post, appar och uppkopplade produkter, inklusive din IP-adress, cookies, information om den mobila enheten, kommunikation som du klickar eller pekar på, platsinformation och webbplatser som du besöker.

 

Vi använder dina kombinerade data för att förbättra appens, enheternas och tjänsternas innehåll, funktion och användbarhet samt för att utveckla nya produkter och tjänster. I detta fall anser vi att bearbetningen av dina kombinerade data är baserad på ett legitimt intresse hos Philips och laglig enligt artikel 6.1. (f) i EU-föreskrift 2016/679.  Innan vi behandlar in några känsliga uppgifter för de syften som anges i detta avsnitt kommer vi att informera dig och be om ditt uttryckliga samtycke till detta enligt artikel 9.2.a. i EU:s föreskrift 2016/679.  Vi kan sammanställa dina kombinerade data, ta bort individuella personuppgifter för att skapa publikationer, presentationer, rapporter eller annan (marknads)kommunikation, som vi kan använda för både interna och externa ändamål.

 

Om du väljer att ta emot kampanjinformation om Philips produkter, tjänster, event och kampanjer som kan vara relevanta för dig baserat på dina preferenser och beteende online kan vi skicka marknads- och kampanjinformation till dig via e-post, telefon och andra digitala kanaler, t.ex. mobilappar och sociala medier. För att kunna anpassa denna kommunikation efter dina preferenser och ditt beteende och förse dig med en mer relevant och personanpassad upplevelse kan vi analysera dina kombinerade data.   Innan vi skickar någon kampanjinformation till dig kommer vi att be om ditt samtycke till detta. 

Visa flerVisa färre

Tillstånd

När appen behöver tillstånd för att få tillgång till din mobila enhets sensorer (t.ex. kamera, wi-fi, geografisk plats eller Bluetooth) eller andra data (t.ex. foton, agenda eller kontakter) för tjänsternas syfte kommer vi att be om ditt samtycke till detta.

 


  • Bluetooth.  Appen kräver Bluetooth-anslutning för att ansluta enheten till appen. Du kan när som helst blockera din Bluetooth-anslutning genom inställningarna i din app eller mobila enhet.

  • Plats. I operativsystemet Android krävs grov geografisk plats för att ansluta till din enhet. 

     I operativsystemet iOS krävs geografisk plats för att känna av när appen och enheten är i närheten av varandra. Philips kommer dock inte att behandla dessa uppgifter på något sätt.  Uppgifterna kommer att ligga kvar lagrade i appen på din mobila enhet, där Philips inte kommer att ha tillgång till dem. Om du raderar din profil och/eller appen kommer uppgifterna att raderas från din mobila enhet.

    Du kan när som helst blockera insamling av geografisk plats genom inställningarna i din mobila enhet.  

  • Filer. Appen kräver tillgång till den mobila enhetens filer för att lagra språkkonfigurationerna och andra filer som appen använder för att fungera (t.ex. grafik, mediafiler eller andra stora programtillgångar). Om du raderar appen kommer dessa uppgifter att raderas från din mobila enhet.

  • Ibland är ett tillstånd en teknisk förutsättning i den mobila enhetens operativsystem. I så fall kan appen be om ditt tillstånd att få tillgång till sådana sensorer eller uppgifter. Vi kommer dock inte att samla in uppgifterna om det inte krävs för att tillhandahålla tjänsterna till dig, och endast efter att du lämnat tillstånd till detta.  

Visa flerVisa färre
Third parties

Med vilka delas personuppgifter?


Philips kan röja dina personuppgifter för tredjeparts tjänsteleverantörer, affärspartners eller andra tredje parter i enlighet med denna sekretessinformation och/eller tillämplig lag.

Tjänsteleverantörer

Vi samarbetar med tredje parts tjänsteleverantörer för att få hjälp att driva, tillhandahålla, förbättra, förstå, anpassa, stödja och marknadsföra våra tjänster.

 

Vi kan dela dina personuppgifter med följande tjänsteleverantörer:

 

  •     IT- och molnleverantörer

Dessa tjänsteleverantörer tillhandahåller nödvändig hårdvara, mjukvara, nätverk, lagring, transaktionstjänster och/eller tillhörande teknik som krävs för att köra appen eller tillhandahålla tjänsterna.

 

  •     Betalning

Vi samarbetar med WorldPay, en tjänsteleverantör som hanterar och bearbetar dina ekonomiska uppgifter i samband med betalningsfunktionerna i appen, inklusive app-butikers och andra tredje parters bearbetning av din betalning

Philips kräver att dess tjänsteleverantörer tillhandahåller en adekvat skyddsnivå för dina personuppgifter, liknande den nivå vi tillhandahåller. Vi kräver att våra tjänsteleverantörer bearbetar dina personuppgifter endast i enlighet med våra instruktioner och endast för de specifika ändamål som nämns ovan, att ha tillgång till den minsta mängd data de behöver för att tillhandahålla en viss tjänst och att skydda dina personuppgifters säkerhet.

 

Övriga tredje parter

Philips kan också samarbeta med tredje parter som bearbetar dina personuppgifter för sina egna ändamål. Om Philips delar personuppgifter med tredje part som använder dina personuppgifter för sina egna ändamål kommer Philips att vara noga med att informera dig och/eller erhålla ditt samtycke till detta enligt tillämpliga lagar innan vi delar dina personuppgifter. I så fall ska du läsa deras sekretessinformation noga, eftersom de informerar om sina sekretessrutiner, inklusive vilken typ av personuppgifter de samlar in, och hur de använder, bearbetar och skyddar dem.

 

Philips kan ibland sälja en verksamhet eller en del av en verksamhet till ett annat företag. Sådan överföring av ägande kan omfatta överföring av dina personuppgifter som är direkt relaterade till den verksamheten till det köpande företaget. Alla våra rättigheter och skyldigheter enligt vår sekretessinformation kan fritt tilldelas av Philips till vilket som helst av våra närstående företag i samband med en fusion, ett förvärv, en omstrukturering eller försäljning av tillgångar, eller genom genomdrivande av lag eller på annat sätt, och vi kan överföra dina personuppgifter till vilket som helst av våra närstående företag, efterträdare eller nya ägare.

 

På din begäran kan vi dela dina personuppgifter med följande tredje parter:

 

  •     Delta Dental (endast i USA).
  •     ONVZ (endast i Nederländerna).
  •     Amazon (om Amazon DRS finns i ditt land och du har valt detta-se mer information nedan).

 

Dessa tredje parter kan tillhandahålla sina egna tjänster till dig. Vi kan dela dina personuppgifter med dessa tredje parter på din begäran och/eller i enlighet med tillämpliga lagar.


We will retain your personal data for as long as needed or permitted in light of the purpose(s) for which the data is collected. The criteria we use to determine our retention periods include: (i) the length of time you use the App and Services; (ii) whether there is a legal obligation to which we are subject; or (iii) whether retention is advisable in light of our legal position (such as in regard to applicable statutes of limitations, litigation or regulatory investigations)Data about your interactions and usage of the Philips digital channels such as social media, websites, emails, apps and connected product. This data may include: IP address, cookies, device information, communications you click on or tap, location details, websites you visit.

IT Providers

These providers deliver the necessary hardware, software, networking, storage, transactional services and/or related technology required to run the App or the services provided.
 
Spacer
 

Cloud Providers

These providers deliver data storage services. Philips is committed to store your personal data in your region, with cloud services in Europa, USA, Latinamerika, Tokyo eller Sydney och Kina.
 
Spacer
 

Grooming App service Providers

These providers deliver specific services for Grooming App such ascalculating heart-age, providing coaching (only for apps that use coaching).
 
 
 

Payment

These providers handle financial data in relation to in-app purchases.

IT Providers

These providers deliver the necessary hardware, software, networking, storage, transactional services and/or related technology required to run the App or the services provided.
 
Spacer
 

Cloud Providers

These providers deliver data storage services. Philips is committed to store your personal data in your region, with cloud services in Europa, USA, Latinamerika, Tokyo eller Sydney och Kina.
 
Spacer
 

Grooming App service Providers

These providers deliver specific services for Grooming App such ascalculating heart-age, providing coaching (only for apps that use coaching).
 
 
 

Payment

These providers handle financial data in relation to in-app purchases.

IT Providers

These providers deliver the necessary hardware, software, networking, storage, transactional services and/or related technology required to run the App or the services provided.
 
Spacer
 

Cloud Providers

These providers deliver data storage services. Philips is committed to store your personal data in your region, with cloud services in Europa, USA, Latinamerika, Tokyo eller Sydney och Kina.
 
Spacer
 

Grooming App service Providers

These providers deliver specific services for Grooming App such ascalculating heart-age, providing coaching (only for apps that use coaching).
 
 
 

Payment

These providers handle financial data in relation to in-app purchases.

IT Providers

These providers deliver the necessary hardware, software, networking, storage, transactional services and/or related technology required to run the App or the services provided.
 
Spacer
 

Cloud Providers

These providers deliver data storage services. Philips is committed to store your personal data in your region, with cloud services in Europa, USA, Latinamerika, Tokyo eller Sydney och Kina.
 
Spacer
 

Grooming App service Providers

These providers deliver specific services for Grooming App such ascalculating heart-age, providing coaching (only for apps that use coaching).
 
 
 

Payment

These providers handle financial data in relation to in-app purchases.

IT Providers

These providers deliver the necessary hardware, software, networking, storage, transactional services and/or related technology required to run the App or the services provided.
 
Spacer
 

Cloud Providers

These providers deliver data storage services. Philips is committed to store your personal data in your region, with cloud services in Europa, USA, Latinamerika, Tokyo eller Sydney och Kina.
 
Spacer
 

Grooming App service Providers

These providers deliver specific services for Grooming App such ascalculating heart-age, providing coaching (only for apps that use coaching).
 
 
 

Payment

These providers handle financial data in relation to in-app purchases.

IT Providers

These providers deliver the necessary hardware, software, networking, storage, transactional services and/or related technology required to run the App or the services provided.
 
Spacer
 

Cloud Providers

These providers deliver data storage services. Philips is committed to store your personal data in your region, with cloud services in Europa, USA, Latinamerika, Tokyo eller Sydney och Kina.
 
Spacer
 

Grooming App service Providers

These providers deliver specific services for Grooming App such ascalculating heart-age, providing coaching (only for apps that use coaching).
 
 
 

Payment

These providers handle financial data in relation to in-app purchases.

Grooming App service Providers

These providers deliver specific services for Grooming App such ascalculating heart-age, providing coaching (only for apps that use coaching).

Grooming App service Providers

These providers deliver specific services for Grooming App such ascalculating heart-age, providing coaching (only for apps that use coaching).

Visa flerVisa färre
Third parties

Amazon Dash Replenishment Services

I vissa länder stödjer vi våra BrushSync Reorder-tjänster (”BrushSync”). När du prenumererar på BrushSync kommer appen automatiskt att beställa borsthuvuden åt dig via Amazons Dash Replenishment Service (”DRS”). För detta ändamål måste du logga in på ditt Amazon-konto, så kommer Amazon att tillhandahålla sina egna tjänster till dig. Läs Amazons användarvillkor och sekretessinformation, eftersom de informerar om sina sekretessrutiner, inklusive vilken typ av personuppgifter de samlar in, och hur de använder, bearbetar och skyddar dem.


När du skapar din BrushSync-prenumeration delar vi följande uppgifter med Amazon: serienumret på din enhet, modellnumret (hx-numret) på din enhet och när det är dags att beställa ett nytt borsthuvud ("BrushSync-data").  För att hålla reda på din prenumeration lagrar vi ditt kund-ID hos Amazon. Om du avbeställer prenumerationen på BrushSync kommer vi att radera detta kund-ID.  Du kan när som helst (i) göra paus eller ändra beställningar med inställningarna för Reorder (Ny beställning) på sidan My Brush Head (Mitt borsthuvud) i appen och/eller (ii) avboka eventuell beställning via Amazon.

 

Eftersom dina BrushSync-data och ditt Amazon kund-ID endast bearbetas för ovanstående syften när du prenumererar på BrushSync anser vi att denna bearbetning är nödvändig för att uppfylla ett avtal som du är part i och som är lagligt enligt artikel 6.1.(b) i EU-föreskrift 2016/679.

Visa flerVisa färre

Överföring över gränser

Dina personuppgifter kan lagras och bearbetas i vilket som helst land där vi har anläggningar eller där vi anlitar tjänsteleverantörer, och genom att använda tjänsterna bekräftar du överföring (eventuell av information till länder utanför ditt hemland, som kan ha dataskyddsregler som skiljer sig från dem i ditt land. Under vissa omständigheter kan domstolar, laggenomdrivande myndigheter, tillsynsmyndigheter eller säkerhetsmyndigheter i dessa andra länder ha rätt att få tillgång till dina personuppgifter.


Om du befinner dig i EES kan dina personuppgifter överföras till våra närstående företag eller tjänsteleverantörer i länder utanför EES som av Europakommissionen erkänns ha en adekvat dataskyddsnivå enligt EES standarder (hela listan över dessa länder finns här http://ec.europa.eu/justice/data-protection/international-transfers/adequacy/index_en.htm). För överföringar från EES till länder som inte anses adekvata av Europakommissionen, t.ex. USA, har vi vidtagit adekvata åtgärder, t.ex. våra bindande bolagsregler för kund-, leverantörs- och affärspartnerdata och/eller de standardavtalsvillkor som antagits av Europakommissionen för att skydda dina personuppgifter. Du kan få en kopia av dessa åtgärder genom att följa ovanstående länk eller genom att kontakta privacy@philips.com.

Visa flerVisa färre

Hur länge behåller vi dina uppgifter?

Vi kommer att spara dina personuppgifter som länge som det behövs eller är tillåtet med tanke på det/de ändamål som uppgifterna samlas in för. De kriterier vi använder för att avgöra hur länge vi ska spara dem omfattar: (i) hur länge du använder appen och tjänsterna, (ii) om vi omfattas av någon laglig skyldighet, eller (iii) om det är lämpligt att spara dem med tanke på vår juridiska ställning (t.ex. i förhållande till tillämpliga begränsningsregler, stämningar och tillsynsmyndigheters utredningar).
Choices and rights

Dina valmöjligheter och rättigheter

Om du vill skicka in en begäran om att få tillgång till, korrigera, radera, begränsa eller invända på bearbetning av personuppgifter som du tidigare har lämnat till oss, eller om du vill skicka in en begäran om att få en elektronisk kopia av dina personuppgifter i syfte att överföra dem till ett annat företag (i den utsträckning denna rättighet till bärbara data gäller för dig enligt tillämplig lag) kan du kontakta oss på privacy@philips.com. Vi kommer att svara på din begäran i enlighet med tillämplig lag.


Ange i din begäran vilka personuppgifter du vill få tillgång till, korrigera, radera, begränsa eller invända mot bearbetningen av. För din säkerhets skull kan vi endast verkställa förfrågningar som rör personuppgifter som är förknippade med ditt konto, din e-postadress eller annan kontoinformation som du använder för att skicka oss din begäran, och vi kan behöva verifiera din identitet innan vi verkställer din begäran. Vi kommer att försöka uppfylla din begäran så snart det rimligen är praktiskt möjligt.

 

När vi behöver ditt samtycke för att samla in och/eller bearbeta dina personuppgifter kan du dra tillbaka ditt samtycke när som helst, utan att detta påverkar lagligheten för bearbetning som skett baserat på ditt samtycke innan du drog tillbaka det.
 

Observera att om du utnyttjar (vissa av) dina valmöjligheter och rättigheter kan det hända att du inte längre kan använda, helt eller delvis, våra tjänster.

Visa flerVisa färre
We protect your personal data
Vi skyddar dina personuppgifter

Vi tar vår skyldighet att skydda de uppgifter du anförtror Philips mot oavsiktlig eller obehörig förändring, förlust, missbruk, röjande eller åtkomst på allvar. Philips använder ett antal olika säkerhetstekniker, tekniska och organisatoriska åtgärder för att skydda dina uppgifter. För detta ändamål implementerar vi bland annat åtkomstkontroll och använder brandväggar och säkerhetsprotokoll.

Visa flerVisa färre
Special information for parents
Specialinformation för föräldrar

Även om tjänsterna inte är direkt riktade till barn enligt definitionen i tillämplig lag är det Philips policy att uppfylla lagen när den kräver en förälders eller vårdnadshavares tillstånd innan vi samlar in, använder eller röjer barns personuppgifter. Vi har åtagit oss att skydda barns sekretessbehov och uppmuntrar bestämt föräldrar och vårdnadshavare att spela en aktiv roll i sina barns aktiviteter och intressen online.

 

Om en förälder eller vårdnadshavare blir medveten om att hans eller hennes barn har försett oss med sina personuppgifter utan deras tillstånd, var god kontakta oss på privacy@philips.com. Om vi blir medvetna om att ett barn har försett oss med personuppgifter kommer vi att raderas hans/hennes uppgifter från våra filer.

Visa flerVisa färre
Local specific information
Lokalspecifik information: Dina sekretessrättigheter i Kalifornien (endast i USA)

Kaliforniens Civil Code section 1798.83 tillåter att våra kunder som bor i Kalifornien att en gång om året begära och få från oss, kostnadsfritt, information om vilka personuppgifter (om några) som vi har röjt för tredje part för direktmarknadsföringsändamål under föregående kalenderår. Om tillämpligt skulle denna information omfatta en lista över vilka kategorier av personuppgifter som har delats samt namn och adress till varje tredje part som vi har delat information med under närmast föregående kalenderår. Om du bor i Kalifornien och vill göra en sådan begäran kan du besöka vår webbplats för sekretess: http://www.philips.com/a-w/privacy/questions-and-feedback.html

Visa flerVisa färre
Changes to the privacy notice
Förändringar av denna sekretessinformation

Våra tjänster kan förändras från tid till annan utan föregående information till dig. Av detta skäl förbehåller vi oss rätten att ändra eller uppdatera denna sekretessinformation då och då. När vi uppdaterar denna sekretessinformation kommer vi även att uppdatera datumet högst upp i denna sekretessinformation.

Vi uppmuntrar dig att regelbundet granska den senaste versionen av denna sekretessinformation.

 

Den nya sekretessinformationen träder i kraft omedelbart när den har publicerats. Om du inte samtycker till den reviderade informationen bör du ändra dina inställningar eller överväga att sluta använda våra tjänster. Genom att fortsätta att skaffa dig tillgång till eller använda våra tjänster efter att dessa förändringar har trätt i kraft bekräftar du att du har blivit informerad om och samtycker till den ändrade sekretessinformationen.

Visa flerVisa färre
Contact

Kontakta oss

Om du har några frågor om denna sekretessinformation eller om på vilket sätt Philips använder dina personuppgifter kan du kontakta vårt dataskyddsombud på privacy@philips.com. Alternativt har du rätt att lämna in klagomål hos en tillsynsmyndighet med behörighet i ditt land eller region.
 

Philips Oral Healthcare, LLC

22100 Bothell Everett Highway,

WA 98042, Bothell