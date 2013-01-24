Tjänsteleverantörer

Vi samarbetar med tredje parts tjänsteleverantörer för att få hjälp att driva, tillhandahålla, förbättra, förstå, anpassa, stödja och marknadsföra våra tjänster.

Vi kan dela dina personuppgifter med följande tjänsteleverantörer:

IT- och molnleverantörer

Dessa tjänsteleverantörer tillhandahåller nödvändig hårdvara, mjukvara, nätverk, lagring, transaktionstjänster och/eller tillhörande teknik som krävs för att köra appen eller tillhandahålla tjänsterna.

Betalning

Vi samarbetar med WorldPay, en tjänsteleverantör som hanterar och bearbetar dina ekonomiska uppgifter i samband med betalningsfunktionerna i appen, inklusive app-butikers och andra tredje parters bearbetning av din betalning

Philips kräver att dess tjänsteleverantörer tillhandahåller en adekvat skyddsnivå för dina personuppgifter, liknande den nivå vi tillhandahåller. Vi kräver att våra tjänsteleverantörer bearbetar dina personuppgifter endast i enlighet med våra instruktioner och endast för de specifika ändamål som nämns ovan, att ha tillgång till den minsta mängd data de behöver för att tillhandahålla en viss tjänst och att skydda dina personuppgifters säkerhet.

Övriga tredje parter

Philips kan också samarbeta med tredje parter som bearbetar dina personuppgifter för sina egna ändamål. Om Philips delar personuppgifter med tredje part som använder dina personuppgifter för sina egna ändamål kommer Philips att vara noga med att informera dig och/eller erhålla ditt samtycke till detta enligt tillämpliga lagar innan vi delar dina personuppgifter. I så fall ska du läsa deras sekretessinformation noga, eftersom de informerar om sina sekretessrutiner, inklusive vilken typ av personuppgifter de samlar in, och hur de använder, bearbetar och skyddar dem.

Philips kan ibland sälja en verksamhet eller en del av en verksamhet till ett annat företag. Sådan överföring av ägande kan omfatta överföring av dina personuppgifter som är direkt relaterade till den verksamheten till det köpande företaget. Alla våra rättigheter och skyldigheter enligt vår sekretessinformation kan fritt tilldelas av Philips till vilket som helst av våra närstående företag i samband med en fusion, ett förvärv, en omstrukturering eller försäljning av tillgångar, eller genom genomdrivande av lag eller på annat sätt, och vi kan överföra dina personuppgifter till vilket som helst av våra närstående företag, efterträdare eller nya ägare.

På din begäran kan vi dela dina personuppgifter med följande tredje parter:

Delta Dental (endast i USA).

(endast i USA). ONVZ (endast i Nederländerna).

(endast i Nederländerna). Amazon (om Amazon DRS finns i ditt land och du har valt detta-se mer information nedan).

Dessa tredje parter kan tillhandahålla sina egna tjänster till dig. Vi kan dela dina personuppgifter med dessa tredje parter på din begäran och/eller i enlighet med tillämpliga lagar.



