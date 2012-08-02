Betala senare med Klarna
Fri frakt från 450 SEK
30 dagars ångerrätt
Betala senare med Klarna
Fri frakt från 450 SEK
30 dagars ångerrätt
Utgått
220–240 V
Philips Avent iQ-produkter med avancerad teknik är intelligenta och responsiva. De är utformade för att göra det lättare att amma och ta hand om ditt barn.
Innehållet hålls sterilt genom att steriliseringen kontinuerligt upprepas under 24 timmar. Med pausfunktionen kan du plocka ur föremål utan att avbryta steriliseringen.
Avancerat digitalt teckenfönster och ljudsignaler håller dig informerad under hela steriliseringen.
4.5
av 5
32
Recensioner
96%
rekommenderar den här produkten
Whitgoesshopping
02/08/2012
United Kingdom
Best (and most used) piece of baby gear I have- Love it!
I have twin boys, so I clean lots and lots of bottles! This is a fantastic piece of kit. Easy to use. Fits 6 bottles and tops. Large capacity (we use NUK bottles, which are big- also takes Dr. Browns or Avent with no problem). Also cleans breast pumping gear. Six minute cycle. Keeps everything clean as long as the lid is on. I use it constantly. It is well-used and well loved- the best piece of baby kit I have. I live in a hard water area (London), so it must be de-scaled monthly by putting in some white vinegar and water overnight, then running an empty cycle. Customer service is excellent. You call and get a real human that knows exactly what they are talking about (I had to call before I learned I had to occasionally de-scale it).
Ja. jag rekommenderar den här produkten
Den här recensionen skrevs för SCF276/42 Digital Steam Sterilizer
Ja. jag rekommenderar den här produkten
Den här recensionen skrevs för SCF276/42 Digital Steam Sterilizer
Whitgoesshopping
02/08/2012
United Kingdom
Best (and most used) piece of baby gear I have- Love it!
I have twin boys, so I clean lots and lots of bottles! This is a fantastic piece of kit. Easy to use. Fits 6 bottles and tops. Large capacity (we use NUK bottles, which are big- also takes Dr. Browns or Avent with no problem). Also cleans breast pumping gear. Six minute cycle. Keeps everything clean as long as the lid is on. I use it constantly. It is well-used and well loved- the best piece of baby kit I have. I live in a hard water area (London), so it must be de-scaled monthly by putting in some white vinegar and water overnight, then running an empty cycle. Customer service is excellent. You call and get a real human that knows exactly what they are talking about (I had to call before I learned I had to occasionally de-scale it).
Ja. jag rekommenderar den här produkten
Den här recensionen skrevs för SCF276/42 Digital Steam Sterilizer
Ja. jag rekommenderar den här produkten
Den här recensionen skrevs för SCF276/42 Digital Steam Sterilizer
Torie
29/07/2012
United Kingdom
Advent steamer
Very easy to use, sterilised quickly and effectively, highly recommend.
Ja. jag rekommenderar den här produkten
Den här recensionen skrevs för SCF276/29 Digital Steam Sterilizer
Ja. jag rekommenderar den här produkten
Den här recensionen skrevs för SCF276/29 Digital Steam Sterilizer
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