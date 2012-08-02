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Philips AventDigital ångsterilisator

SCF276/26

4.5
| (32) Recensioner | 96% rekommenderar den här produkten
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Philips digitala Avent-ångsterilisator verkar snabbt och kontinuerligt så att innehållet hålls sterilt tills du behöver det. Det ger dig mer tid till allt annat som står på dagsschemat.
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Philips Avent #1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [9crop-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [master-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [com-mig]

bland varumärken som rekommenderas av mammor världen över1

Avancerad teknik för sterilisering som håller upp till 24 timmar

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  • 220–240 V

iQ-teknik – svarar intelligent för att tillgodose dina behov

iQ-teknik – svarar intelligent för att tillgodose dina behov

Philips Avent iQ-produkter med avancerad teknik är intelligenta och responsiva. De är utformade för att göra det lättare att amma och ta hand om ditt barn.

Sterilt innehåll både dag och natt

Sterilt innehåll både dag och natt

Innehållet hålls sterilt genom att steriliseringen kontinuerligt upprepas under 24 timmar. Med pausfunktionen kan du plocka ur föremål utan att avbryta steriliseringen.

Digitalt teckenfönster håller dig informerad

Digitalt teckenfönster håller dig informerad

Avancerat digitalt teckenfönster och ljudsignaler håller dig informerad under hela steriliseringen.

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Recensioner

De här recensionerna hanteras av Bazaarvoice och följer Bazaarvoices autenticitetspolicy, vilken stöds av antibedrägeriteknik och mänsklig analys. Mer information finns på
Kunders åsikter i form av produkt- och stjärnbetyg är användbara för alla kunder. De gör att du kan ta reda på mer om produkten, vilket kan hjälpa dig att fatta ett köpbeslut. Alla kunder som har köpt en produkt online eller i butik kan skicka in en recension

4.5

av 5

32

Recensioner

96%

rekommenderar den här produkten

2

02/08/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Best (and most used) piece of baby gear I have- Love it!

I have twin boys, so I clean lots and lots of bottles! This is a fantastic piece of kit. Easy to use. Fits 6 bottles and tops. Large capacity (we use NUK bottles, which are big- also takes Dr. Browns or Avent with no problem). Also cleans breast pumping gear. Six minute cycle. Keeps everything clean as long as the lid is on. I use it constantly. It is well-used and well loved- the best piece of baby kit I have. I live in a hard water area (London), so it must be de-scaled monthly by putting in some white vinegar and water overnight, then running an empty cycle. Customer service is excellent. You call and get a real human that knows exactly what they are talking about (I had to call before I learned I had to occasionally de-scale it).

Ja. jag rekommenderar den här produkten

Den här recensionen skrevs för SCF276/42 Digital Steam Sterilizer

Ja. jag rekommenderar den här produkten

Den här recensionen skrevs för SCF276/42 Digital Steam Sterilizer

02/08/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Best (and most used) piece of baby gear I have- Love it!

I have twin boys, so I clean lots and lots of bottles! This is a fantastic piece of kit. Easy to use. Fits 6 bottles and tops. Large capacity (we use NUK bottles, which are big- also takes Dr. Browns or Avent with no problem). Also cleans breast pumping gear. Six minute cycle. Keeps everything clean as long as the lid is on. I use it constantly. It is well-used and well loved- the best piece of baby kit I have. I live in a hard water area (London), so it must be de-scaled monthly by putting in some white vinegar and water overnight, then running an empty cycle. Customer service is excellent. You call and get a real human that knows exactly what they are talking about (I had to call before I learned I had to occasionally de-scale it).

Ja. jag rekommenderar den här produkten

Den här recensionen skrevs för SCF276/42 Digital Steam Sterilizer

Ja. jag rekommenderar den här produkten

Den här recensionen skrevs för SCF276/42 Digital Steam Sterilizer

29/07/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Advent steamer

Very easy to use, sterilised quickly and effectively, highly recommend.

Ja. jag rekommenderar den här produkten

Den här recensionen skrevs för SCF276/29 Digital Steam Sterilizer

Ja. jag rekommenderar den här produkten

Den här recensionen skrevs för SCF276/29 Digital Steam Sterilizer

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